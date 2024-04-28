Pavi Caretaker Kerala Box Office Collection: Dileep's Movie Anticipated To Shine In First Weekend

Pavi
Caretaker
Box
Office
Collection:
"Pavi
Caretaker" is
a
Malayalam
film
directed
by
Vineeth
Kumar.
The
movie
features
Dileep,
Johny
Antony,
and
Radhika
Sarathkumar
as
the
lead
actors.
It
debuted
in
cinemas
on
April
26,
2024.
An
unmarried
caretaker's
life
changes
dramatically
when
he
forms
a
surprising
bond,
infusing
his
otherwise
monotonous
days
in
a
residential
complex
with
joy
as
he
deals
with
life's
challenges.
Pavi
Caretaker
Kerala
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
According
to
film
industry
tracker
What
The
Fuss,
"Pavi
Caretaker"
is
expected
to
make
a
strong
showing
on
Sunday.
The
movie's
first
weekend
gross
is
anticipated
to
approach
₹3.5
crore
at
the
Kerala
Box
Office.
This
suggests
that
the
film
resonated
well
with
audiences
and
is
performing
robustly.
"Pavi
Caretaker"
features
a
diverse
cast
of
actors.
Dileep
stars
as
Pavithran,
also
known
as
Pavi,
who
works
as
a
security
guard
in
an
apartment
complex.
Vineeth
Kumar
also
brings
his
skills
to
the
film,
while
Johny
Antony
portrays
Maathan
and
Radhika
Sarathkumar
plays
Mariyamma.
Swathi
Konde
appears
as
Leena,
Rosmi
as
Jeena,
and
Shreya
Rukmini
as
Janaki.
Jodhi
Jayakumar
takes
on
the
role
of
Malini,
and
Dilina
plays
Sruthi.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Dharmajan
Bolgatty
as
Ratheesh,
Spadikam
George
as
Purushan,
Jinu
Ben
as
Jerry,
and
Deepu
G.
Panicker.
This
talented
ensemble
adds
depth
to
the
narrative,
creating
a
rich
and
captivating
film.
The
film
was
directed
by
Vineeth
Kumar
and
written
by
Rajesh
Raghavan.
It
was
produced
by
Dileep
under
the
Grand
Production
banner.
Sanu
Thahir
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Deepu
Joseph
managed
the
editing.
The
music
was
composed
by
Midhun
Mukundan.
Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 18:07 [IST]