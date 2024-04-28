Pavi Caretaker Kerala Box Office Collection: Dileep's Movie Anticipated To Shine In First Weekend

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection: "Pavi Caretaker" is a Malayalam film directed by Vineeth Kumar. The movie features Dileep, Johny Antony, and Radhika Sarathkumar as the lead actors. It debuted in cinemas on April 26, 2024.

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch The Blockbuster Survival Drama Online

Pavi Caretaker Premise

An unmarried caretaker's life changes dramatically when he forms a surprising bond, infusing his otherwise monotonous days in a residential complex with joy as he deals with life's challenges.

Pavi Caretaker Kerala Box Office Collection Prediction

According to film industry tracker What The Fuss, "Pavi Caretaker" is expected to make a strong showing on Sunday. The movie's first weekend gross is anticipated to approach ₹3.5 crore at the Kerala Box Office. This suggests that the film resonated well with audiences and is performing robustly.

#PaviCareTaker is looking to build a solid Sunday.!



1st weekend gross is expected to close in on ₹3.5 Crore at KBO.!#Dilieep pic.twitter.com/SKv5UwhbM1 — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) April 28, 2024

#PaviCaretaker is finding it's audience with an expected opening weekend around 3.5 Crore gross from Kerala alone. Word of mouth is on the positive side 👍 pic.twitter.com/yOTozA8jIM — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) April 28, 2024

Pavi Caretaker Cast And Crew

"Pavi Caretaker" features a diverse cast of actors. Dileep stars as Pavithran, also known as Pavi, who works as a security guard in an apartment complex. Vineeth Kumar also brings his skills to the film, while Johny Antony portrays Maathan and Radhika Sarathkumar plays Mariyamma. Swathi Konde appears as Leena, Rosmi as Jeena, and Shreya Rukmini as Janaki. Jodhi Jayakumar takes on the role of Malini, and Dilina plays Sruthi. The supporting cast includes Dharmajan Bolgatty as Ratheesh, Spadikam George as Purushan, Jinu Ben as Jerry, and Deepu G. Panicker. This talented ensemble adds depth to the narrative, creating a rich and captivating film.

Aadujeevitham OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Prithviraj's Movie

The film was directed by Vineeth Kumar and written by Rajesh Raghavan. It was produced by Dileep under the Grand Production banner. Sanu Thahir handled the cinematography, while Deepu Joseph managed the editing. The music was composed by Midhun Mukundan.