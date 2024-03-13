Premalu Box Office Collection Day 34 Prediction: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Continues To Impress

Premalu
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
Premalu,
a
Malayalam
rom-com
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
in
theaters
on
February
9th.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
Box
Office
Collection
Day
34
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Premalu
performed
well
on
its
first
33
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
52.67
Cr
India
net.
Please
note
that
the
Telugu-language
dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" was
released
on
March
8,
2024.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
0.9
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Saturday]
₹
1.9
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Sunday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Monday]
₹
1.65
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
2.1
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
1.95
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Thursday]
₹
1.4
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
12.6
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Friday]
₹
1.85
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
3.2
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
3.7
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Monday]
₹
1.7
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
1.6
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
1.55
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
1.25
Cr
Week
2
Collection
₹
14.85
Cr
Day
15
[3rd
Friday]
₹
1.4
Cr
Day
16
[3rd
Saturday]
₹
2.2
Cr
Day
17
[3rd
Sunday]
₹
2.45
Cr
Day
18
[3rd
Monday]
₹
1
Cr
Day
19
[3rd
Tuesday]
₹
0.9
Cr
Day
20
[3rd
Wednesday]
₹
0.9
Cr
Day
21
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
0.8
Cr
Week
3
Collection
₹
9.65
Cr
Day
22
[4th
Friday]
₹
0.9
Cr
Day
23
[4th
Saturday]
₹
1.75
Cr
Day
24
[4th
Sunday]
₹
2.45
Cr
Day
25
[4th
Monday]
₹
0.8
Cr
Day
26
[4th
Tuesday]
₹
0.7
Cr
Day
27
[4th
Wednesday]
₹
0.65
Cr
Day
28
[4th
Thursday]
₹
0.75
Cr
Week
4
Collection
₹
8
Cr
Day
29
[5th
Friday]
₹
1.6
Cr
Day
30
[5th
Saturday]
₹
2
Cr
Day
31
[5th
Sunday]
₹
2.35
Cr
Day
32
[5th
Monday]
₹
0.85
Cr
Day
33
[5th
Tuesday]
₹
0.77
Cr
Day
34
[5th
Wednesday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
52.67
Cr
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Althaf
Salim,
Shyam
Mohan
M.,
Akhila
Bhargavan,
Meenakshi
Raveendran,
Sangeeth
Prathap,
and
Shameer
Khan,
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 8:44 [IST]