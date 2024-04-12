Premalu HD Leaked Online For Free Download Within Hours Of Its OTT Release

Premalu
OTT
Release:
Premalu,
a
Malayalam
rom-com
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
OTT
Release
Details
The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" was
released
in
cinemas
on
March
8,
2024,
with
the
Tamil
version
following
suit
on
March
15th.
The
film
began
streaming
digitally
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
starting
April
12,
available
not
only
in
Malayalam
but
also
in
Tamil
and
Hindi.
Furthermore,
the
Telugu
version
is
accessible
on
Aha.
Whether
audiences
missed
it
in
theatres
or
are
eager
for
a
digital
rewatch,
they
can
now
indulge
in
the
movie's
charm
from
the
comfort
of
their
homes.
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Naslen
K.
Gafoor
as
Sachin
Santhosh,
Mamitha
Baiju
as
Reenu
Roy,
Mathew
Thomas
as
Thomas
(extended
cameo
appearance),
Shyam
Mohan
as
Aadhi,
Sangeeth
Prathap
as
Amal
Davis,
Akhila
Bhargavan
as
Karthika,
Meenakshi
Raveendran
as
Niharika
a.k.a.
"Wanderlust",
Althaf
Salim
as
Shobi
Sir,
Shameer
Khan
as
Subin,
Ranjith
Narayan
Kurup
as
Thomas'
Fried
Chicken
manager,
AR
Rajaganesh
as
Colleague,
K.S.
Prasad
as
Sachin's
father,
Gopu
Kesav
as
Reenu's
father,
Syam
Pushkaran
as
Pampa
Vaasan
(cameo
appearance),
among
others.
Premalu
Leaked
Online
Unfortunately,
within
hours
of
its
release
on
the
OTT
platforms,
the
movie
"Premalu" fell
prey
to
piracy.
The
movie,
directed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
became
a
victim
of
illegal
copying
and
content
sharing
through
unscrupulous
websites
as
positive
reviews
of
the
movie
began
to
circulate.
The
links
to
leaked
content
of
"Premalu"
were
widespread
across
the
internet.
Join
The
Fight
Against
Piracy:
Support
Creativity,
Say
No
To
Illegal
Downloads
Piracy
harms
the
entertainment
industry.
When
movies
and
series
are
leaked
online,
it
undermines
the
hard
work
of
countless
individuals.
By
watching
movies
through
legal
channels
like
theatres,
streaming
platforms,
or
purchasing
digital
copies,
you
support
the
industry
and
enable
filmmakers
to
continue
creating.
Let's
stand
together
against
piracy
and
ensure
the
industry
thrives.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Cinematograph
Act,
1952,
and
the
Copyright
Act,
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.