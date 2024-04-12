Premalu HD Leaked Online For Free Download Within Hours Of Its OTT Release

Premalu OTT Release: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu OTT Release Details

The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" was released in cinemas on March 8, 2024, with the Tamil version following suit on March 15th. The film began streaming digitally on Disney Plus Hotstar starting April 12, available not only in Malayalam but also in Tamil and Hindi. Furthermore, the Telugu version is accessible on Aha. Whether audiences missed it in theatres or are eager for a digital rewatch, they can now indulge in the movie's charm from the comfort of their homes.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Naslen K. Gafoor as Sachin Santhosh, Mamitha Baiju as Reenu Roy, Mathew Thomas as Thomas (extended cameo appearance), Shyam Mohan as Aadhi, Sangeeth Prathap as Amal Davis, Akhila Bhargavan as Karthika, Meenakshi Raveendran as Niharika a.k.a. "Wanderlust", Althaf Salim as Shobi Sir, Shameer Khan as Subin, Ranjith Narayan Kurup as Thomas' Fried Chicken manager, AR Rajaganesh as Colleague, K.S. Prasad as Sachin's father, Gopu Kesav as Reenu's father, Syam Pushkaran as Pampa Vaasan (cameo appearance), among others.

Premalu Leaked Online

Unfortunately, within hours of its release on the OTT platforms, the movie "Premalu" fell prey to piracy. The movie, directed by Girish A. D., became a victim of illegal copying and content sharing through unscrupulous websites as positive reviews of the movie began to circulate. The links to leaked content of "Premalu" were widespread across the internet.

Join The Fight Against Piracy: Support Creativity, Say No To Illegal Downloads

Piracy harms the entertainment industry. When movies and series are leaked online, it undermines the hard work of countless individuals. By watching movies through legal channels like theatres, streaming platforms, or purchasing digital copies, you support the industry and enable filmmakers to continue creating. Let's stand together against piracy and ensure the industry thrives.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Copyright Act, 1957. We sincerely request that you not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.