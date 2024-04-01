Premalu OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When & Where To Watch Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Online

Premalu
OTT
Release:
Premalu,
a
Malayalam
rom-com
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" was
released
in
theatres
on
March
8,
2024,
while
the
Tamil
version
was
released
on
March
15th.
Meanwhile,
multiple
reports
suggest
that
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
has
secured
the
OTT
rights
for
"Premalu."
Additionally,
there
were
rumors
that
it
was
slated
for
digital
streaming
starting
on
March
29,
but
that
did
not
materialize.
Now,
the
latest
reports
suggest
that
this
romantic
comedy
movie
will
be
available
for
OTT
streaming
starting
April
12.
Apart
from
Malayalam,
this
movie
will
be
streamed
in
Telugu
and
Tamil.
However,
there
has
been
no
official
confirmation
regarding
this
as
of
yet.
Nevertheless,
audiences
who
haven't
had
the
chance
to
watch
it
in
theatres
and
those
eager
for
a
digital
rewatch
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
OTT
release.
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Naslen
K.
Gafoor
as
Sachin
Santhosh,
Mamitha
Baiju
as
Reenu
Roy,
Mathew
Thomas
as
Thomas
(extended
cameo
appearance),
Shyam
Mohan
as
Aadhi,
Sangeeth
Prathap
as
Amal
Davis,
Akhila
Bhargavan
as
Karthika,
Meenakshi
Raveendran
as
Niharika
a.k.a.
"Wanderlust",
Althaf
Salim
as
Shobi
Sir,
Shameer
Khan
as
Subin,
Ranjith
Narayan
Kurup
as
Thomas'
Fried
Chicken
manager,
AR
Rajaganesh
as
Colleague,
K.S.
Prasad
as
Sachin's
father,
Gopu
Kesav
as
Reenu's
father,
Syam
Pushkaran
as
Pampa
Vaasan
(cameo
appearance),
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
The
movie
provides
a
peek
into
the
lively
culture
and
scenic
landscapes
of
Hyderabad.
Primarily,
the
storyline
unfolds
within
the
city
of
Hyderabad.