Premalu OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Online

Premalu
OTT
Release:
Premalu,
a
Malayalam
rom-com
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
The
Telugu-language
dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" premiered
in
theatres
on
March
8,
2024,
while
the
Tamil
version
is
scheduled
for
release
on
March
15th.
Meanwhile,
recent
reports
indicate
that
the
OTT
rights
for
"Premalu"
have
been
secured
by
Disney
Plus
Hotstar,
with
digital
streaming
set
to
commence
on
March
29.
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Althaf
Salim,
Shyam
Mohan
M.,
Akhila
Bhargavan,
Meenakshi
Raveendran,
Sangeeth
Prathap,
and
Shameer
Khan,
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 12:42 [IST]