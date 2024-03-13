Premalu OTT Release: Digital Streaming Plans For Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Remain Uncertain

Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Anticipation
Builds
For
Premalu's
OTT
Release
The
Malayalam
romantic
comedy
blockbuster
"Premalu" has
soared
past
₹100
crore
worldwide,
maintaining
a
strong
presence
in
theatres
even
a
month
after
its
original
release.
While
the
Telugu
version
premiered
on
March
8,
2024,
and
the
Tamil
version
is
slated
for
March
15,
2024,
Friday,
the
anticipation
for
its
OTT
release
is
on
the
rise.
Disney+Hotstar
has
reportedly
secured
the
rights
to
"Premalu,"
adding
to
its
growing
collection
of
Malayalam
movies.
However,
specific
details
about
the
OTT
release
date
remain
undisclosed,
with
producers
keen
on
preserving
the
film's
remarkable
box
office
momentum.
Stay
tuned
for
further
updates!
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 9:52 [IST]