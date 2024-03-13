Premalu OTT Release: Digital Streaming Plans For Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Remain Uncertain

Premalu OTT Release: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Anticipation Builds For Premalu's OTT Release

The Malayalam romantic comedy blockbuster "Premalu" has soared past ₹100 crore worldwide, maintaining a strong presence in theatres even a month after its original release. While the Telugu version premiered on March 8, 2024, and the Tamil version is slated for March 15, 2024, Friday, the anticipation for its OTT release is on the rise. Disney+Hotstar has reportedly secured the rights to "Premalu," adding to its growing collection of Malayalam movies. However, specific details about the OTT release date remain undisclosed, with producers keen on preserving the film's remarkable box office momentum. Stay tuned for further updates!

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.

Described as a romantic comedy, Premalu boasts a script co-written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical crew includes Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.