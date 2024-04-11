Is Premalu OTT Releasing Tomorrow? Here's What We Know About The Digital Streaming Of Naslen & Mamitha's Movie

Premalu OTT Release: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu OTT Release Date And Platform

The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" premiered in theatres on March 8, 2024, followed by the Tamil version on March 15th. Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights for "Premalu," a romantic comedy, set to stream starting April 12. This means the movie will be available online tonight. Besides Malayalam, it will also be streamed in Tamil. Additionally, the Telugu version will be accessible on Aha starting tonight. Audiences, whether they missed it in theatres or are eager for a digital rewatch, are eagerly anticipating its imminent OTT release.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Naslen K. Gafoor as Sachin Santhosh, Mamitha Baiju as Reenu Roy, Mathew Thomas as Thomas (extended cameo appearance), Shyam Mohan as Aadhi, Sangeeth Prathap as Amal Davis, Akhila Bhargavan as Karthika, Meenakshi Raveendran as Niharika a.k.a. "Wanderlust", Althaf Salim as Shobi Sir, Shameer Khan as Subin, Ranjith Narayan Kurup as Thomas' Fried Chicken manager, AR Rajaganesh as Colleague, K.S. Prasad as Sachin's father, Gopu Kesav as Reenu's father, Syam Pushkaran as Pampa Vaasan (cameo appearance), among others.

Described as a romantic comedy, Premalu boasts a script co-written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical crew includes Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.

The movie provides a peek into the lively culture and scenic landscapes of Hyderabad. Primarily, the storyline unfolds within the city of Hyderabad.