Is Premalu OTT Releasing Tomorrow? Here's What We Know About The Digital Streaming Of Naslen & Mamitha's Movie

Premalu
OTT
Release:
Premalu,
a
Malayalam
rom-com
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" premiered
in
theatres
on
March
8,
2024,
followed
by
the
Tamil
version
on
March
15th.
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
has
acquired
the
OTT
rights
for
"Premalu,"
a
romantic
comedy,
set
to
stream
starting
April
12.
This
means
the
movie
will
be
available
online
tonight.
Besides
Malayalam,
it
will
also
be
streamed
in
Tamil.
Additionally,
the
Telugu
version
will
be
accessible
on
Aha
starting
tonight.
Audiences,
whether
they
missed
it
in
theatres
or
are
eager
for
a
digital
rewatch,
are
eagerly
anticipating
its
imminent
OTT
release.
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Naslen
K.
Gafoor
as
Sachin
Santhosh,
Mamitha
Baiju
as
Reenu
Roy,
Mathew
Thomas
as
Thomas
(extended
cameo
appearance),
Shyam
Mohan
as
Aadhi,
Sangeeth
Prathap
as
Amal
Davis,
Akhila
Bhargavan
as
Karthika,
Meenakshi
Raveendran
as
Niharika
a.k.a.
"Wanderlust",
Althaf
Salim
as
Shobi
Sir,
Shameer
Khan
as
Subin,
Ranjith
Narayan
Kurup
as
Thomas'
Fried
Chicken
manager,
AR
Rajaganesh
as
Colleague,
K.S.
Prasad
as
Sachin's
father,
Gopu
Kesav
as
Reenu's
father,
Syam
Pushkaran
as
Pampa
Vaasan
(cameo
appearance),
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
The
movie
provides
a
peek
into
the
lively
culture
and
scenic
landscapes
of
Hyderabad.
Primarily,
the
storyline
unfolds
within
the
city
of
Hyderabad.