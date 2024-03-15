Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Grosses Over ₹ 106 Crores

Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
Worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
Premalu
continues
its
triumphant
streak,
as
revealed
by
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
with
its
Kerala
gross
collection
soaring
past
an
impressive
55
crore.
Moreover,
on
the
global
stage,
the
movie
has
exceeded
a
whopping
106
crore
in
earnings,
marking
an
extraordinary
achievement.
With
such
remarkable
figures,
Premalu
solidifies
its
status
as
a
super
blockbuster,
captivating
audiences
worldwide
with
its
compelling
storyline
and
stellar
performances.
#Premalu
Kerala
gross
collection
crossed
55
crores
🔥🔥🔥
The
Telugu-language
dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" premiered
in
theatres
on
March
8,
2024,
while
the
Tamil
version
was
released
on
March
15th.
Meanwhile,
recent
reports
indicate
that
the
OTT
rights
for
"Premalu"
have
been
secured
by
Disney
Plus
Hotstar,
with
digital
streaming
set
to
commence
on
March
29.
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Althaf
Salim,
Shyam
Mohan
M.,
Akhila
Bhargavan,
Meenakshi
Raveendran,
Sangeeth
Prathap,
and
Shameer
Khan,
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2024, 14:50 [IST]