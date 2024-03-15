English Edition
Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Grosses Over ₹ 106 Crores

Premalu Global Box Office Naslen s Film Crosses 106 Crore

Premalu Box Office Collection: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection

Premalu continues its triumphant streak, as revealed by film industry tracker AB George, with its Kerala gross collection soaring past an impressive 55 crore. Moreover, on the global stage, the movie has exceeded a whopping 106 crore in earnings, marking an extraordinary achievement. With such remarkable figures, Premalu solidifies its status as a super blockbuster, captivating audiences worldwide with its compelling storyline and stellar performances.

Premalu OTT Release Date And Platform

The Telugu-language dubbed version of "Premalu" premiered in theatres on March 8, 2024, while the Tamil version was released on March 15th. Meanwhile, recent reports indicate that the OTT rights for "Premalu" have been secured by Disney Plus Hotstar, with digital streaming set to commence on March 29.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.

Described as a romantic comedy, Premalu boasts a script co-written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical crew includes Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.

Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2024, 14:50 [IST]
X