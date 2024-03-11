Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection: Naslen's Movie Achieves Remarkable Success, Enters ₹ 100 Cr Club

Premalu Box Office Collection: Premalu, featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection

In a notable milestone for Malayalam cinema, "Premalu" has secured its position in the coveted 100 crore club worldwide, as reported by film industry tracker Friday Matinee. This achievement marks the film as the fifth Malayalam movie to reach this impressive benchmark. What's particularly remarkable about "Premalu" is its success despite the absence of major cast members, relying solely on its entertainment value to captivate audiences. Despite facing stiff competition in the bustling month of February, the film's ability to attract viewers with its sheer entertainment quotient has propelled it to this prestigious milestone, earning applause from industry insiders and fans alike.

100 CRORES CLUB :#Premalu becomes the 5th Malayalam movie to enter the 100 Crores club worldwide.



No major cast. Just pure entertainment does it despite a busy February

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.

Described as a romantic comedy, Premalu boasts a script co-written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical crew includes Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.