Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection: Naslen's Movie Achieves Remarkable Success, Enters ₹ 100 Cr Club

Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
Worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
In
a
notable
milestone
for
Malayalam
cinema,
"Premalu" has
secured
its
position
in
the
coveted
100
crore
club
worldwide,
as
reported
by
film
industry
tracker
Friday
Matinee.
This
achievement
marks
the
film
as
the
fifth
Malayalam
movie
to
reach
this
impressive
benchmark.
What's
particularly
remarkable
about
"Premalu"
is
its
success
despite
the
absence
of
major
cast
members,
relying
solely
on
its
entertainment
value
to
captivate
audiences.
Despite
facing
stiff
competition
in
the
bustling
month
of
February,
the
film's
ability
to
attract
viewers
with
its
sheer
entertainment
quotient
has
propelled
it
to
this
prestigious
milestone,
earning
applause
from
industry
insiders
and
fans
alike.
100
CRORES
CLUB
:#Premalu
becomes
the
5th
Malayalam
movie
to
enter
the
100
Crores
club
worldwide.
No
major
cast.
Just
pure
entertainment
does
it
despite
a
busy
February
👏🎯🔥
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2024, 9:35 [IST]