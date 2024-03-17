Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection: Naslen's Movie Poised To Surpass  ₹ 115 Crores Globally

The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" was
released
on
March
8,
2024,
and
the
Tamil-dubbed
version
hit
theatres
on
March
15,
2024.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
Worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
Premalu,
the
sensational
Malayalam
rom-com,
is
poised
to
achieve
monumental
success
as
it
gears
up
to
cross
the
115
crore+
mark
worldwide
by
the
end
of
today's
run,
according
to
the
film
industry
tracker,
Friday
Matinee.
With
a
budget
of
just
9
crores,
this
blockbuster
has
emerged
as
a
true
game-changer,
proving
its
mettle
as
a
super
hit.
The
resounding
success
of
Premalu
underscores
its
status
as
a
super-blockbuster,
setting
new
benchmarks
in
the
industry
and
delighting
audiences
globally
with
its
captivating
storyline
and
stellar
performances.
#Premalu
will
cross
115
Crores
+
worldwide
by
the
end
of
today
's
run.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
