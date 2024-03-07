Rani The Real Story OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch The Movie Starring Urvashi, Indrans, And Bhavana

Rani
-
The
Real
Story
OTT
Release:
"Rani
-
The
Real
Story" is
an
investigative
thriller
film
helmed
by
actor-director-screenwriter
Shanker
Ramakrishnan,
and
it
hit
theatres
on
September
21st.
Rani's
story
unravels
the
murder
of
a
prominent
political
figure
and
the
subsequent
investigation,
delving
into
various
aspects
of
the
man's
life
as
witnessed
by
those
in
his
inner
circle.
His
wife,
sister,
mistress,
confidante,
and
others
intimately
connected
to
him
gradually
reveal
the
complexities
of
Dharmarajan,
also
known
as
Selvan,
a
local
legislator.
Filmed
in
the
southern
regions
of
Thiruvananthapuram
and
sections
of
Tamil
Nadu's
Kanyakumari
district,
which
was
once
part
of
Travancore,
the
movie
unfolds
in
the
hilly
landscapes
of
the
area,
where
several
quarries
were
once
active.
While
the
actual
shooting
of
the
film
was
completed
in
just
22
days,
significant
attention
and
care
were
dedicated
to
the
post-production
phase.
Rani
-
The
Real
Story
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
The
highly
anticipated
investigative
thriller
"Rani
-
The
Real
Story" has
finally
made
its
digital
debut,
now
available
for
streaming
exclusively
on
Manorama
Max
from
March
7th
onwards.
"Rani"
promises
an
immersive
viewing
experience.
Now,
audiences
can
delve
into
the
depths
of
this
enthralling
story
from
the
comfort
of
their
homes,
accessible
at
their
fingertips
via
Manorama
Max.
'Rani
-
The
Real
Story'
Cast
And
Crew
Penned
and
directed
by
Shanker,
"Rani
-
The
Real
Story"
boasts
a
captivating
ensemble
cast
that
includes
esteemed
actors
like
Maniyanpillai
Raju,
Urvashi,
Guru
Somasundaram,
Indrans,
Maala
Parvathy,
Anumol,
Krishnan
Balakrishnan,
Honey
Rose,
Ashwin
Gopinath,
and
Aswath
Lal,
among
others.
Urvashi
portrays
the
role
of
Sheela,
Dharmarajan's
sister
and
an
author;
Maala
Parvathy
takes
on
the
character
of
Maheshwari,
the
politician's
mistress;
and
Anumol
embodies
Sona,
the
affluent
daughter
of
a
prosperous
liquor
contractor.
Notably,
Niyathi
Kadambi
makes
her
debut
in
Malayalam
cinema
through
this
film.
Niyathi
takes
on
the
role
of
Rani,
a
domestic
helper
employed
in
various
households.
Bhavana
portrays
an
idealistic
teacher
who
becomes
entangled
in
a
web
of
conspiracies
when
she
initiates
a
project
to
rehabilitate
wastelands
once
thriving
with
quarrying
activities.
Vinayak
Gopal,
a
newcomer,
handles
the
cinematography,
and
the
film's
songs
are
crafted
by
Mena
Melath.
Shanker
takes
on
the
role
of
producer
alongside
Vinod
Menon
and
Jimmy
Jacob,
operating
under
the
banner
of
Magictail
Works.