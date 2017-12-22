 »   »   » Aadu 2 Movie Review: Fun, Fun & Fun, Unlimited!

Rating: 3.5 /5

Aadu 2, the much awaited sequel to the 2015 movie Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyaanu, has hit the theatres today (December 22, 2017). In fact, Aadu 2 is one of the most talked about sequels; such is the huge fan following that its prequel enjoys. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Aadu 2 has been bankrolled by Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House.

Plot



Aadu 2 retains almost all the epic characters from its original version. Aadu 2 takes the audiences through a new episode in the life of Shaji Pappan and his team, who are still fighting it out in various tug of war competitions. But this time, Shaji Pappan has to face some monetary issues.



Keep scrolling down to know how the cast & crew members of Aadu 2 have fared for the movie..







Jayasurya As Shaji Pappan It's never easy to portray a character from a sequel with the same vigour and energy. It seems like Jayasurya has mastered that art. After Joy Thakkolkkaran, Jayasurya has brought back effectively yet another character in the form of Shaji Pappan. Much like the sequel, Shaji Pappan scores in comedy elements and at the same time, in Aadu 2 he has a bit of mass moments, as well, which Jayasurya does with perfection.

Shaji Pappan's Gang We are well aware of Shaji Pappan's gang and their capabilities. Saiju Kurup as Arakkal Babu starts from where he left off in the prequel. Dharmajan sets the comedy quotient of the film at a higher level. Bhagath Manuel is impressive and so are the cases of Harikrishnnan & others.

Vinayakan As Dude Vinayakan have got the best of the one-liners in the film and he even makes the ordinary ones feel like extraordinary. That's the power of this man. Vinayakan as Dude is thoroughly entertaining, with his cool attitude and effortless acting.

Vijay Babu As Sarbath Shameer Sarbath Shameer, from Aadu provided a breakthrough in the acting career of Vijay Babu. In the sequel he portrays the same character, with more scope for comedy. In fact, the actor is definitely mastering the art of comedy & his performance in Aadu 2 is a proof of that.

Sunny Wayne As Sathan Xavier Sathan Xavier makes the same impact which the character created in the prequel. Sunny Wayne suits the character pretty well and this time, Sathan Xavier is in a short yet important role.





Rest Of The Cast Aadu 2 also features Sudhi Koppa, Kottayam Pradeep, Indrans etc., in prominent roles & their duty was to provide laughter, which they have done effectively. Baiju, Sijoy Varghese, Anson Paul etc., are the new additions in the sequel but these additions didn't look convincing.

Script & Direction – Midhun Manuel Thomas As a film-maker and writer, Midhun manuel Thomas had to be extra cautious, as he had to deliver a product which would stand close to its sequel, which was disappointingly a failure in the theatres but earned a cult fan following later.

Coming to Aadu 2, Midhun has smartly corrected some of the slight mistakes that he had committed in the prequel. The storyline of the film isn't nothing new or innovative, but it sets the right platform for a comedy entertainer.

Midhun Manuel Thomas has made it a point to give some stunning introduction sequences, to each of the character, much like its prequel. Packaging a fun entertainer is never an easy job and here, Midhun Manuel Thomas shows Mollywood how an out-and-out entertainer could be made. He has maintained the same tempo in both the halves of the movie, which was missing in the prequel.

Music & BGM The BGM of Aadu was much celebrated and the audiences wanted the same punch and Shaan Rahman has recreated the same tunes, which has in fact done a lot good for the movie. The audiences who watch the movie from the theatres are sure to get the same thrill that they enjoyed while watching its prequel. Some innovative mixing in the song has worked out pretty well.

Other Technical Aspects Vishnu Narayanan has impressed once again with his work in the cinematography department. Editing of the film is crisp and precise. A special mention to the costumes of the movie, which are sure to be a trendsetter.



Overall View



Aadu 2 is a perfect example of how a comedy caper should be. The film is filled with slapstick comedy and its more or less like watching a wonderful cartoon, featuring some of the most loved characters.



If you loved Aadu, then Aadu 2 is sure to take the fondness for these central characters to another level. Yes, quite a few eyebrows might be raised for the storyline of the film. The movie enters the main storyline only in its second half but, what else is required if the team manages to entertain you for the entire running length? Moreover, films like these are beyond reviews and are meant to be enjoyed from the theatres with an open mind.



Verdict



Aadu 2 is meant for all those who would love to have non-stop entertainment in the theatres. With not even a single dull moment, Shaji Pappan and team takes the audiences for an out-and-out laughter ride, yet again.

