 »   »   » Adam Joan Movie Review

Adam Joan, the Prithviraj starrer which marks the directorial debut of Jinu Abraham has made an entry to the theatres today (September 1, 2017). The film has been tagged as a romantic thriller and is all set to offer a grand treat for the Onam audiences

Jinu Abraham, the director himself has penned the script for Adam Joan. The expectations are good enough on this Prithviraj starrer. Has the actor delivered a yet another quality entertainer? Keep reading Adam Joan reaview to know more..



Plot



The story of Adam Joan revolves around a rich planter named Adam Joan. Once, Adam Joan meets a girl named Amy and he falls in love with her. With the consent of the families, they tie the knot and both Adam and Emy set off for a journey to Scotland but there certain events happen that startle their life. What happens rest has been told in Adam Joan.



Meet The Cast & Crew Members Of Adam Joan..



Prithviraj As Adam Prithviraj plays the title role of Adam Joan, an extremely rich planter, who is based in Pala. Interestingly, Prithviraj will be seen in two different get-ups in the film, which have already gone viral on social media.

Mishti Chakraborthy As Emy Popular actress Mishti Chakraborty make a debut in Mollywood with Adam Joan. She essays the role of Emy, the lady love of Adam and the story of the film revolves around her character

Bhavana As Swetha Bhavana teams up with Prithviraj, yet again, after a short break in Adam Joan. The actress who was previously seen in the Malayalam movie Adventures Of Omanakuttan, plays a character named Swetha, in the movie.

Narein As Cyriac Narein is back after a brief break playing a crucial role in this Prithviraj starrer. He plays the role of Cyriac, one of the best friends of Adam Joan, who is out there to help the central character in a crucial situation.

Rest Of The Cast Adam Joan has many more big names in its cast list. The film also features actors like Lena, Rahul Madhav, Maniyanpilla Raju, director Vysakh etc., in important roles.

Script & Direction - Jinu Abraham Adam Joan marks the directorial debut of scriptwriter Jinu Abraham. The writer-turned-film-maker is well-known for his works like Masters, London Bridge etc., both of which had Prithviraj in the lead roles.

DOP - Jithu Damodar Popular cinematographer Jithu Damodar has helmed the cinematography department of the movie. Importantly, the visuals of Adam Joan have already gained the attention and the film is expected to feature some never seen before visuals.



Stay Tuned With Filmibeat To Read The Complete Review Of Adam Joan..