 »   »   » Bobby Movie Review

Bobby, directed by Shebi Chowgath has made an entry to the theatres, today (August 18, 2017). Starring Niranj and popular actress Miya George in the lead roles, Bobby has been tagged as a romantic entertainer with a different and rather interesting plot.

Plot



The story of Bobby revolves around a youngster of the same name, who is 21-years-old. Bobby is a student of Seminari studies, but it is not his cup of tea. Later, he meets Maria, a bank employee, who is 7-years older than him. He falls for her and what happens rest has been conveyed in an interesting manner in Bobby.



Bobby has its script penned by the director himself. Niranj appears as the lead character Bobby, whereas Miya George plays the role of Maria. Apart from them, Bobby also features Aju Varghese, Pashanam Shaji, Shammi Thilakan, Sinoj Varghese, Dharmajan Bolghatty etc., in important roles.



Prashanth Krishna has handled the cinematography department of the movie. Editing of Bobby is by Babu Rathnam. Bobby has been bankrolled by Sager Hydrose under the banner.



Stay tuned with FilmiBeat to read the complete review of Bobby..