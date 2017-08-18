 »   »   » Bobby Movie Review

Bobby, directed by Shebi Chowgath has made an entry to the theatres, today (August 18, 2017). Starring Niranj and popular actress Miya George in the lead roles, Bobby has been tagged as a romantic entertainer with a different and rather interesting plot.



Plot The story of Bobby revolves around a youngster of the same name, who is 21 years old. Bobby is a Seminari student, but it is not his cup of tea. He gets ousted from there due to his behaviour and later he meets Maria, an ex-bank employee, who is 7 years elder to him. Bobby tries to win her love but Maria has her own share of problems. What happens later forms the rest of the story. Bobby (Malayalam) (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away! Miya George As Maria The role of Maria was a cakewalk for an actress like Miya George. She looked extremely beautiful in each and every frame and she has given a credible performance as the leading lady. In fact, she overcomes some of the negatives of the movie, with her genuine performance.





Niranj As Bobby Niranj, is making his debut as a lead hero in Bobby. He plays the title character and the role is a perfect fit for a youngster like him. In the initial portions of the film, he tried too much to become someone else, and he lacked the energy that the character required.

But, in the second half the actor in him rose to the occasion. There was a new found energy in him, with Niranj excelling in humorous and romantic sequences. Well, Niranj is an actor with huge potential and the second half of the film proves that.



Aju Varghese As Jimmy Disappointingly, you don't get to see much of Aju Varghese in Bobby. He cracks a few jokes in the initial portions of the movie but his character has been hugely wasted. The actor gets to play a poorly written role, but still he manages to put up a good show whenever he comes on screen.

Rest Of The Cast The film also features actors like Pashanam Shaji, Sinoj Varghese, Shammi Thilakan, Hemanth Menon, Kalasala Babu, Noby etc., in important roles. Pashanam Shaji has a meaty role to play in the film and his one-liners in the first half save the film from being a big disappointment.



How Is The Movie?



Bobby has a theme less explored in Malayalam films. The film narrates the story of a guy who falls for a girl older than him. Yes, Bobby has a promising plot, the film fails to stay true to its genre of romantic comedy.



The first half of the film lingers here and there, trying hard to establish its lead characters and their romantic track. A host of illogical scenes, in the name of creating comedy hampered the proceedings. Moreover, the writer and director have failed to establish Bobby's love for Maria, in a convincing manner.



It is only towards the second half that the film gains some life. The premises were perfectly set for a fun filled entertainer. The romantic track also becomes alive in the latter half. Some of the sequences involving the lead pair takes the film to a new track. But such instances remained short lived and later, Bobby fell in to the terrain of clichéd sagas towards the end.



It is hard to believe that Shebi Chowgath, the man who impressed with his innovative work in Tourist Home, is the same man behind Bobby. It is definitely a disappointing style of making from this talented man and in fact, many scenes even lacked continuity and clarity. The script penned by the director too, doesn't offer anything new.



The cinematography by Prasanth Krishnan is splendid and we get to see some fascinating frames in the film. It has to be said that Bobby is high on visual splendidness. Editing of the film was strictly average. Songs set to tune by Ronnie Raphel are good, but the background score takes you back to the drama era.



Verdict



Despite getting a good plot, Bobby fails in providing anything new other than some occasional laughs.

