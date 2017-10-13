 »   »   » Kaattu Movie Review

Kaattu, directed by Arun Kumar Aravind has hit the theatres today (October 13, 2017). It is a fter a break of 3 years that the film-maker is coming up with a film and expectations are definitely high on this venture.

Asif Ali and Murali Gopy play the lead roles in Kaattu. The film, which has been produced under the banner Karmayug Films has its script penned by Ananthapadmanabhan.



Synopsis



The story of Kaattu is set in a village near the Palakkad-Tamil Nadu border region and the movie takes us through the lives of a few people who work in a fire-cracker unit. Chellapan (Murali Gopy) is the prominent person among them. Nuhukannu (Asif Ali) is a person who has come from another place. Kaattu takes us through their lives and the movie has a revenge tale to narrate.



Meet the Cast & Crew Members Of Kaattu..



Director - Arun Kumar Aravind Arun Kumar Aravind, the editor-turned-film-maker is making a comeback with Kaattu after a gap of three years. Kaattu is his fifth directorial venture and this time too he has opted for a film of a different genre.

Script - Ananthapadmanabhan Ananthapadmanabhan, son of writer & film-maker P Padmarajan has penned the script for Kaattu. This is his second venture as a writer with the first one being August Club, which had released in the 2013

Asif Ali As Nuhukkannu Asif Ali plays a character named Nuhukkannu in Kaattu. Nuhukkannu is a very sincere guy with loads of love in his heart. He is one such person who is bright in his own areas.

Murali Gopy As Chellappan Murali Gopi plays a character named Chellappan in Kaattu. Chellappan, who works with a firecracker unit in the village is a rustic character.

The Leading Ladies Kaattu is the second venture of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in Malayalam. The actress plays a character named Muthulakshmi in the movie. Manasa Radhakrishnan, who was previously seen in the film Tiyaan essays a character named Ummukulusu.

Rest Of The Cast Kaattu also features Unni P. Dev, son of actor Rajan P. dev in an important role. The young actor essays a character named Pauly. Pankan Thamarassery also essays a crucial role in the film.



Cinematography of the film is by Prasanth Raveendran. Editing has been handled by the director himself. Deepak Dev has handled the music department of the film.



