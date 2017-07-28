 »   »   » Kadam Kadha Movie Review: This Tale Fails To Engage The Viewers!

Rating: 2.0 /5

Kadam Kadha, directed by debutant Senthil Rajan, is the major release of this week. The film, which features Vinay Forrt and Joju George in the lead roles did create a decent amount of expectations, with its posters and teasers. But, how has the film turned out to be? Keep reading to know more about it..

Plot



The story of Kadam Kadha, revolves around two insolvents. One is Giri (Vinay Forrt), who owns a textile shop and the other is Cleetus (Joju George), who is running a mechanic shop, but to no avail. They are desperately in need of some money and it is then that Sreekumar (Renji Panicker), comes in to the scene. What happens next has been narrated in Kadam Kadha.



At first, let us see how the actors have fared for the movie..



Joju George As Cleetus Joju George was simply excellent with his portrayal of Cleetus, a guy who is in need of some big money. His spontaneity and dialogue delivery are the key factors, which make him a real treat to watch. There are some priceless reactions, which gels well with situation of the character that he has portrayed.

Vinay Forrt As Giri Vinay Forrt plays the role of Giri and it was a cakewalk for an actor like him. In fact, the role had a serious tone in most of the sequences and he has done a neat job, altogether. Moreover, the chemistry between him and Joju has worked out pretty well.

Renji Panicker As Sreekumar Renji Panicker essays a vital role in the movie. He plays his role with ease and once again, proving that he is really improving in the way of handling emotional sequences.





Srindaa As Chandini Srindaa appears as Chandini, wife of Giri. She doesn't have much to do in the film, rather than calling her husband on the phone frequently. A rather unwanted and clichéd role for her.

Roshan Mathew As Manish Roshan Mathew, who was impressive in Aanandam, is at his casual best while portraying the role of Manish, a radio jockey. He suits perfectly to this role and has done his best.

Rest Of The Cast Manikandan Pattambi takes care of the comedy department by providing some occasional chuckles. Angamaly Diaries fame Sinoj deserves applause as he gave everything required for the character. Saiju Kurup, this talented actor was wasted in a poorly written role. Same is the case of Hareesh Kanaran, who just appears here and there in the movie.



How Is Kadam Kadha?



As the storyline suggests, Kadam Kadha takes us through the lives of two people, who have loads of debt to clear. This might remind you of some of the movies of the 1990s and that is one of the main negatives of the movie as majority of the proceedings go in a predictable way.



For a storyline like this to hit the right chords these days, there has to be some sort of innovation in the screenplay and the presentation. Kadam Kadha gives some hope to the viewers in between by taking a new track, but such situations are short-lived in the film.



The script penned by Philip Sigi lacks the punch to dish out a film, which would keep the audiences entertained. Kadam Kadha begins on a promising note, with a title song taking us through its main characters but disappointingly, not all of them hold due importance in the film. The character development is weak and too many sequences to show the problems of Giri and Cleetus spoil the show at many instances.



On the positive side, there is a major twist in the second half, which might come as a surprise to some. There are a few occasional laughs created by its cast members, which are indeed fresh. Songs by Deepankuran are also good and Faisal Ali has done a good job with the camera, especially, the picturisation of the song Nenje Nenje, but the song was so badly placed.



It has to be said that, it is a rather weak debut by Senthil Rajan. He has shown certain glimpses of brilliances here, especially in sequences where the film demanded the mood of a thriller. He is left confused most of the times, as to which path to take. For that matter, had the film concentrated on the thrilling elements more, it would have been an altogether different affair.



Verdict



Kadam Kadha is a usual tale and has nothing new to offer. The good performances of Joju George & Vinay Forrt & their good chemistry, saves the film from being a complete disappointment.