 »   »   » Lavakusha Movie Review

Lavakusha, directed by Gireesh Mano is the big release of the day (October 12, 2017). The film featuring Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese in the lead roles also features Biju Menon in an equally important role.

The first teaser of Lavakusha had hit the right chords with the audiences. the psoters too gave us a hint that the film will be an entertaining ride. The movie, tagged as a spy comedy has been bankrolled by Jaison Elamgulam. Lavakusha has released in 123 theatres across Kerala.



Synopsis The story of Lavakusha revolves around two youngsters named Lavan and Kushan. Both of them aspire to become police officers but are unable to achieve their big dream due to various reasons. Later, an unknown person enter the scene with a mission for them and what happens next has been narrated in Lavakusha.

Cast Neeraj Madhav plays the role of Lavan whereas Aju Varghese appears as Kushan. Biju Menon plays the role of the Boss, who drives the movie forward. Apart from them, Lavakusha also features Deepti Sati, Aditi Ravi, Vishnu Govind etc., in important roles.

Director - Gireesh Mano Lavakusha has been directed by Gireesh Mano and it is the second directorial venture of young film-maker Gireesh Mano. He has earlier directed the superhit film Ne Ko Nja Cha, which had released in the year 2013.

Script – Neeraj Madhav The script of the movie has been penned by young actor Neeraj Madhav, who also plays one of the lead roles in the movie. Lavakusha is the debut venture of Neeraj Madhav as a scriptwriter.

Music & BGM - Gopi Sunder Gopi Sunder has handled the music department of the movie. The songs of the film have already gained attention, especially the song Ayyappentamma.. sung by Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese.



The cinematography department of Lavakusha has been handled by Prakash Velayudhan. John Kutty is the editor of Lavakusha.



Stay tuned to Filmibeat to read the complete review of Lavakusha..