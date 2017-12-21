 »   »   » Masterpiece Movie Review

Masterpiece, the biggest release of the season is all set to take over the big screens in Kerala, from today (December 21, 2017) onwards. Starring Megastar Mammootty in the lead role, Masterpiece which has been tagged as an out-and-out mass entertainer is definitely high on expectations.

Ajai Vasudev has directed Masterpiece and the teaser and trailer of the film promised it to be a real big treat for all the Malayalam film audiences.



Plot



The story of Masterpiece is set against the backdrop of a college campus in Kollam. This campus has had its own share of problems. Meanwhile, Edward Livingstone, an English Professor steps into the college and he is all set to bring a proper order to the college campus. What happens rest has been narrated in Masterpiece.



Meet The Cast & Crew Members Of Masterpiece..



Mammootty As Edward Livingstone Mammootty appears as the central character Edward Livingstone, a strict college professor, who is also known as Eddy. It is after a break of over 22 years that Mammootty is appearing in the role of a college professor.

Unni Mukundan As John Thekkan Popular young actor Unni Mukundan essays a crucial role in this much awaited venture. He will be seen essaying a character named John Thekkan, who is a police officer.

Gokul Suresh As Unnikrishnan Masterpiece is Gokul Suresh second major release. The actor made his debut with the film Mudhugauv, which had hit the theatres in 2016. In Masterpiece, he essays a character named Unnikrishnan, a college student.

Leading Ladies The film has three leading actresses in it. Poonam Bajwa appears as a college professor, who is in love with Eddy. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar essays the role of a police officer. Actress Mahima Nambiar too essays a crucial role in the film.

Rest Of The Cast Masterpiece features a long list of actors in it. Mukesh, Kalabhavan Shajon, Santhosh Pandit, Maqbool Salmaan, Divyadarshan, Sunil Sukhada, Sudheer Karamana, Lena etc., are also a part of the cast list.

Director – Ajai Vasudev Masterpiece is Ajai Vasudev's second outing as a film-maker. His debut venture was the Mammootty starrer Rajadhiraja, which had hit the theatres in the year 2014.

Script - Uday Krishna Uday Krishna is back in action with Masterpiece. The popular writer, who is an expert in mass entertainers has scripted this movie. Interestingly, Masterpiece is Uday Krishna's next film after Pulimurugan.

Music & BGM - Deepak Dev Masterpiece has its music department handled by Deepak Dev. The songs of the film have already released and they have captured the attention of the audiences. The theme music of the film is also a big hit among the masses.

Other Departments Masterpiece has its cinematography department handled by Vinod Illampilly. This is the popular cinematographer's first work for a mass entertainer. The editing has been done by John Kutty.



Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the complete review of Masterpiece..