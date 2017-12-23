 »   »   » Mayaanadhi Movie Review: This Tale Of Maathan & Aparna Will Find A Special Place In Your Heart!

Rating: 4.0 /5

Aashiq Abu is back in action with Mayaanadhi, the film starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. The film, which has been tagged as a love story did hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.

Well, the trailer of Mayaanadhi was well-received and it had promised the movie to be a realistic tale with a realistic narration. Has the movie lived up to the expectations? Here's our review on Mayaanadhi..



Plot



Maathan, who works with a gang is assigned with a risky deal in Kodaikkanal. Certain events that unfold land Maathan in trouble and later he ventures into Kochi, where he meets his ex-lover Aparna, who is an aspiring actress. Mayaanadhi takes us through the intense love tale of Aparna and Maathan and the events that unfold.



Keep scrolling down to know how the cast & crw members of the film have fared for the movie..



Tovino Thomas As Maathan Due credits to Tovino Thomas for portraying the character Maathan in a realistic manner. Be it in romantic sequences or intense sequences, Tovino Thomas puts up an impressive show. His effortless act is a delight to watch.

Aishwarya Lekshmi As Aparna Ravi Aishwarya Lekshmi with her portrayal of Aparna has delivered one of the finest performances by a leading actress in this year, so far. It isn't an easy role to play as the character goes through varied emotions and never ever she went overboard. Matured and controlled performance from this talented actress.

Rest Of The Cast Tamil actors Harish Uthaman and Ilavarasu play important roles in the movie. They look cent percent convincing as police officers, who are on a mission. Leaona Lishoy appears as Sameera, a top actress. Lijo Jose Pellissery appears in a cameo role. Soubin Shahir is also a part of the cast list in a cameo role and he has stunned once again with a different role.

Director - Aashiq Abu Mayaandhi is completely a director's work. The film definitely be ranked as one among the finest works of Aashiq Abu. Once again, the film-maker in him has dared to experiment by opting for a realistic narration, throughout the movie.

In fact, Mayaanadhi is pre-dominantly a love story and at the same time, it has some thrilling elements in it. Aashiq Abu has successfully switched sequences between these two different genres and never ever one would feel a mismatch.

That definitely is the big victory of the film-maker in him. Watch out for the climax portions of the film, where the audiences will definitely be on their toes.

Script – Dileesh Nair & Shyam Pushkaran The story of Mayaanadhi isn't a complex one but the inherent emotions of the central characters are. The writers have developed the characters of Maathan and Aparna in a convincing manner and their relations and fall-outs are pretty convincing. Special mentions to the dialogues of the movie, which are realistic and at the same time, though-provoking.

Cinematography – Jayesh Mohan If you watch Mayaanadhi will talk volumes about the talent of this man. He has come up with a scintillating work with the visuals of the movie. In fact, the visuals of the film talk on their own the splendid work of Jayesh Mohan, is one of the major highlights of the movie.

Other Departments Songs of Rex Vijayan suit the mood of the film perfectly and they gel well into the narrative. The background scores are minimal but impactful to the core. Editing by Saiju Sreedharan is top notch.



Overall View



Mayaanadhi is a beautifully woven tale of love and much more. The film moves at its own pace and makes an effective impact on the viewer's mind. While narrating a love story, the film never ever slips into the dramatic mode and stays close to its genre without losing its realistic quotient.



Maathan and Aparna are so real and their relation is also believable. The ups and downs in their love life could be felt by the audiences and they get more than a chance to get into the shoes of the central characters.



The initial portions of the film might give you the feel of watching a thriller and later on the film shifts to the romantic mode. The film is filled with loads of brilliant sequences which take the film to new heights. Be it the various encounters of Maathan & Aparna, the exciting interval block or the final conversations between the police officers, all of them create a big impact in the minds of the viewers.



More importantly, Mayaanadhi is one such film, which will remain in your mind even after leaving the theatres. The central characters are so real and believable.



Verdict



Mayaanadhi is like a beautiful poem, which would definitely tug at your heartstrings. The film is one of its kind and the tale of Maathan and Aparna is definitely here to stay. A must watch movie!

