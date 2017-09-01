 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Movie Review: The Perfect Onam Feast!

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is the family entertainer which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The movie marks the directorial debut of the Premam fame actor Althaf Salim. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, for the banner Pauly. Jr Pictures.



Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Story

Kurian Chacko is a happy-go-lucky young man who stays in London. His family consists of father Chacko, mother Sheela, sisters Mary, and Sarah. Kurian travels back to India to celebrate a holiday with the family. Later, a girl named Rachel enters his life.

Meanwhile, one of the family members of Kurian gets diagnosed with cancer. How the affected person and family deal with the fatal disease forms the crux of the story.



Cast & Crew



Nivin Pauly As Kurian Chacko Nivin Pauly is at his usual best as Kurian Chacko, the young man who is extremely desperate to get married. Nivin scores with his exception comic timing and controlled performance in the role, which totally lies on his safe zone.

Script & Direction: Althaf Salim Althaf Salim, the debutant director deserves a great round of applause. The young film-maker has totally succeeded in making a heart-warming family entertainer, with the support of a simple story line and a well-written screenplay.

The simple comical sequences are mindblowing. The most impressive factor is the absence of double meaning comedies. Althaf Salim has also succeeded in bringing out the best from all his actor. He is definitely here to stay..!!

Lal As Chacko Lal has excelled as Kurian, the father of Chacko, who gets irritated very often. The actor-director has performed extremely well in the comical sequences, and his camaraderie with Nivin Pauly is one of the major highlights of the movie.

Shanthi Krishna As Sheela Chacko Shanthi Krishna makes a grand comeback to the industry, with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. She has delivered a fantastic performance as Sheela Chacko, the strong woman, and a loving mother, who single-handedly takes care of the entire family. Welcome back, Shanthi...

Aishwarya Lekshmi As Rachel Aishwarya Lekshmi, the doctor turned actress makes a decent debut with the movie. Even though she has very screen space and minimal score to perform, Aishwarya has made a mark with her onscreen charm.

Ahaana Krishna As Sarah Chacko Ahaana Krishna, the Njan Steve Lopez fame actress has appeared as Sheela and Chacko's younger daughter Sarah. Even though her role was minimal, Ahaana has done a decent job.

The Supporting Cast The supporting cast of the movie, including Dileesh Pothan, Saiju Kurup, Ahaana Krishna, Srinda, Siju Wilson, Krishna Sankar, Sharaf U Dheen, etc., were just perfect in their respective roles.

Cinematography: Mukesh Muraleedharan Mukesh Muraleedharan, the newcomer makes a mark with the exceptional cinematography of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. The visualisation, especially the song sequences, looks exceptionally beautiful yet real.

Music: Justin Varghese Justin Varghese, the former assistant of Bijibal makes an impressive debut as an independent music director, with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. He scores with the catchy songs and minimal yet effective background score.

Editing: Dilip Dennies Dilip Dennies, the editor has done an average job in the movie. The slow pace of the movie, especially in the second half might not impress the audiences who were expecting an engaging entertainer.



Verdict



A perfect family entertainer for this Onam, which has its heart in the right place. Book your tickets right away...

