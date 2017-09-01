 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Movie Review

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Movie Review

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is the family entertainer which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The movie marks the directorial debut of the Premam fame actor Althaf Salim. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, for the banner Pauly. Jr Pictures.

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Story

Kurian Chacko is a happy-go-lucky young man who stays in London. He is extremely desperate to get married. His family consists of father Chacko, mother Sheela, sisters Mary, and Sarah. 

Kurian travels back to India to celebrate a holiday with the family. Later, a girl named Rachel enters his life. What happens next forms the crux of the story...

Cast & Crew

Nivin Pauly appears in the role of Kurian, the only son of Chacko and Sheela. He returns to Indian in the intention to get married and falls head over heals in love with a girl named Rachel.

Althaf Salim, the actor who has appeared with Nivin Pauly in the popular movies Premam and Sakhavu, is making his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.

Lal, the actor-director essays the role Chacko, Kurian's father. He is a person who gets annoyed very easily.

Shanthi Krishna, the senior actress is making a comeback to Mollywood with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. She is essaying the role of Kurian's super cool mother Sheela, in the movie.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, the debutante appears in the role of Kurian's love interest Rachel, in the movie.

Ahaana Krishna, the Njan Steve Lopez fame actress is appearing in the role of Sarah Chacko, the youngest daughter of Chacko and Sheela.

The movie will have Dileesh Pothan, Saiju Kurup, Ahaana Krishna, Srinda, Siju Wilson, Krishna Sankar, Sharaf U Dheen, etc., in the supporting roles.

Mukesh Muraleedharan, the newcomer handles the cinematography of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.

Justin Varghese, the former assistant of Bijibal makes his debut as an independent music director, with the Nivin Pauly movie.

Dilip Dennies, the editor of several popular movies including North 24 Kaatham and Happy Wedding, handles the editing of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.


Stay locked to this page for the detailed review and rating of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela...

