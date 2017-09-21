 »   »   » Parava Movie Review

Parava, the much awaited and highly anticipated film of the season, has finally hit the theatres today. Parava, is the debut directorial venture of popular actor Soubin Shahir.

The film has been produced by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni under the banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Parava is the third production venture of Anwar Rasheed Entertainments after the blockbuster movies Bangalore Days and Premam. Parava has been released in close to 133 screens across the Kerala, amidst huge expectations.



Synopsis The story of Parava is set in the land of Mattanchery in Kochi. Parava takes you through the lives of two kids and a group of youngsters who hail from the place. The movie is set in the backdrop of Pigeon race, which is a popular event associated with the place.

Meanwhile, take a look at the cast and crew members of Parava..

Director - Soubin Shahir Soubin Shahir, the popular actor, who has worked as an assistant to directors like Fazil, Siddique etc., has turned an independent film-maker with Parava. Soubin Shahir has years of experience working with the directorial department and we definitely can expect a gem from this man.

Cast Parava mainly features a group of youngsters in the lead roles. Two children, who hail from Mattanchery, play the lead roles in the film. Young actors like Shane Nigam, Arjun Asokan, Zinil Sainudeen etc., in important roles.

Dulquer Salmaan In An Extended Cameo Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood will be seen in a special role in this film. Interestingly, the actor will be there in the film for approximately 25 minutes and he plays a crucial role in the movie.

Senior Members Apart from the above mentioned actors, Parava also features a group of senior actors. Siddique, Indrans, Harisree Asokan, Jaffer Idukki will be seen essaying important roles in the film.

Music - Rex Vijayan Rex Vijayan, who has impressed the audiences with most of his works, has handled the music department of Parava. The song Ormakal, dung by Dulquer Salmaan has already turned out to be a hit.

Cinematography - Littil Swayamp Yet another newcomer is making an entry to Mollywood with Parava. The cinematography department of the movie has been handled by debutant Littil Swayamp.



How has Parava turned out to be? Has the film turned out to be a yet another gem?