 »   »   » Parava Movie Review: Flies HIGH, HIGHER & HIGHER..!

Parava, the much awaited and highly anticipated film of the season, has finally hit the theatres today. Parava, is the debut directorial venture of popular actor Soubin Shahir.



The film has been produced by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni under the banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Parava is the third production venture of Anwar Rasheed Entertainments after the blockbuster movies Bangalore Days and Premam. Parava has been released in close to 175 screens across the Kerala, amidst huge expectations.



Synopsis The story of Parava is set in the land of Mattanchery in Kochi and it takes you through the lives of two kids Ichapee and Haseeb, who are passionate about nurturing Pigeons for the Pigeon Race. Through these two characters, Parava moves through the lives of people living in their region and also the Pigeon Race, one of the major events of the place.

Take a look at how the cast and crew members of Parava have fared for the movie..



Director - Soubin Shahir Soubin Shahir has made a strong mark with his directorial debut. He has put in to play the years of experience that he has had working in the directorial department and Parava, is the right proof to show that.

Well, nobody else could have made Parava as beautiful as Soubin Shahir. He knows quite a lot of things about the place in which the story is set and most of the scenes stand close to realty. The first half of the film is a prime example of that, where the film-maker in him takes us smoothly through some inimitable moments at a speedy pace. Especially, the way in which he has etched the school sequences are really praiseworthy.

Moreover, the way in which he has used his actors is worth emulating. The director in him has given each and everyone the freedom to behave according to the situations.

The script of the film has been penned jointly by Soubin Shahir and Muneer Ali. Kudos to both of them for incorporating elements, which are spot on in exploring human emotions. At the same time, it has to be said that certain elements in the second half would give the audiences a cliched feel. A bit of care could have been given for those sequences.

Cast The two kids who have portrayed the roles of Ichapi and Haseeb, form the soul of the film. They have got into the skin of their respective characters, giving realistic performances.

Shane Nigam, once again makes an impact with his portrayal of an elder brother. The control in which he portrays the emotional sequences, makes him a young actor to reckon with. Arjun Ashokan, Zinil Sainudeen, Jacoib Gregory etc., come up with some good performances.



Dulquer Salmaan As Imran Words would be less to describe the charisma of this man, Dulquer Salmaan. He is there in the film for less than half an hour, but he exudes a special charm, which probably no other young actor has. His screen presence is simply unmatchable.

Once again, his ability to transform as the character is quite evident in Parava, as well. As the film moves forward, we get to know more about his character and it definitely, is a crucial one.

Senior Members Apart from the above mentioned actors, the film also features senior actors like Siddique, Indrans, Harisree Asokan, Jaffer idukki etc., in important roles. Nothing much has to be said about Siddique, who is conquers the heart with yet another supreme performance. Soubin Shahir has made the best use of Harisree Asokan, the actor. Similar, are the cases of Indrans and Jaffer Idukki.

The film also features Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa in important roles.

Music - Rex Vijayan Rex Vijayan, who has impressed the audiences with most of his works, has handled the music department of Parava. The song Ormakal, sung by Dulquer Salmaan has already turned out to be a hit. The songs and the BGM gel well to the narrative of the film.

Cinematography - Littil Swayamp The cinematography department of the movie has been handled by youngster Littil Swayamp. The film has some stunning visuals and he has captured the realistic beauty of Mattanchery, Fort Kochi and the surrounding regions, without moving away from the feel of the movie. A good work by the youngsters.



The art works for the film deserve a special mention and due credits to Ajayan Chalissery for making it as real as possible. Editing by Praveen Prabhakar was top notch in the first half but in the second half, his work loses the steam in between. At the same time, the VFX works for the film were good.



Overall View



Parava is a good by product of the positive change which has effected the new age Malayalam cinema. Soubin Shahir takes us through a different journey through the land of Mattancherry and Fort Kochi, making it quite different from the rest of the movies, set in this particular terrain.



The movie is more about lives of the people, their subtle emotions and not just a story with twists and turns. In the due course, the movie also focuses on core issues, in a smart way. Yes, Parava does have some predictable sequences in the second half but that doesn't take anything away from the genuine attempt of the makers to take the viewers for a splendid ride through human emotions.



Verdict



Parava is an experience, which has to be felt from the theatres. While taking us through a wide range of emotions, Parava flies high, higher and higher..

