 »   »   » Parava Movie Review

Parava, the much awaited and highly anticipated film of the season, has finally hit the theatres today. Parava, is the debut vehicle of actor Soubin Shahir as a film-maker.

The film has been produced by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni under the banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainmenets. Parava has been released in close to 133 screens across the Kerala, amidst huge expectations.



Parava has a group of youngsters in the lead roles. Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in an extended cameo role in this film. Parava, also features actors like Shane Nigam, Arjun Asokan, Zinil Sainudeen, Srindaa Arhaan, Siddique, Indrans, Harisree Asokan etc., in crucial roles.



How has Parava turned out to be? Has the film turned out to be a yet another gem? Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the complete review of Parava..