 »   »   » Pokkiri Simon Movie Review

Pokkiri Simon is the mass entertainer which stars Sunny Wayne and Prayaga Martin in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Jijo Antony and scripted by K Ampady. Pokkiri Simon is produced by Krishnan Sethukumar under the banner Srivari Films.

Pokkiri Simon Story

Simon, Ganesh, and Biju are the three youngsters who are the die-hard fans of the renowned Tamil actor, Thalapathy Vijay. Their parents are extremely worried about their carefree nature. Later, Simon meets a girl named Deepa, who is also a huge fan of Vijay, and falls in love with her. Meanwhile, unexpected incident turns the friends' life upside down. What happens next thickens the plot.



Sunny Wayne As Pokkiri Simon Sunny Wayne essays the role of Simon, who is fondly called as Pokkiri Simon, by his friends. He is a die-hard fan of Vijay.

Director: Jijo Antony Jijo Antony, who made his directorial debut with Darwinte Parinaamam, is the director of the movie.

Script: K Ampady The movie is scripted by K Ampady, who is working as a director at I&PRD department of Kerala Government.

Prayaga Martin As Deepa Prayaga Martin appears as Deepa, who is also a huge fan of Vijay. She is also the love interest of Simon.

Sarath Appani As Ganesh Sarath Appani, the Angamaly Diaries fame actor essays the role of Ganesh, Simon's best friend. He is also a Vijay fan.

Supporting Cast Jacob Gregory, Nedumudi Venu, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Shammi Thilakan, Ashokan, Baiju, Sajid Yahiya, Vijay Menon, Thara Kalyan, etc., essay the supporting roles.

Cinematographer: Pappinu Pappinu, the Konthayum Poonoolum fame cinematographer is the director of photography.

Music: Gopi Sundar National Award-winner Gopi Sundar handles the cinematography of the movie.



Stay locked to this page for the detailed review and rating...