 »   »   » Pokkiri Simon Movie Review: A Forgettable Tribute To Vijay & His Fans

Pokkiri Simon is the mass entertainer which stars Sunny Wayne and Prayaga Martin in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Jijo Antony and scripted by K Ampady. Pokkiri Simon is produced by Krishnan Sethukumar under the banner Srivari Films.



Pokkiri Simon Story

Simon, Ganesh, and Biju are the three youngsters who are die-hard fans of the renowned Tamil actor, Thalapathy Vijay. Their parents are extremely worried about their carefree nature. Later, Simon meets a girl named Deepa, who is also a huge fan of Vijay, and falls in love with her. Meanwhile, unexpected incident turns the friends' lives upside down. What happens next thickens the plot.

Sunny Wayne As Pokkiri Simon Sunny Wayne was totally wasted in the badly-written character Pokkiri Simon. The actor struggles to pull off the role of a mass hero, and it is quite visible from his body language throughout the film.

Director: Jijo Antony Jijo Antony, the director, absolutely disappoints with this totally forgettable tribute to actor Vijay and his fans. The movie is just a mixture amateur action, romance, and fight sequences, which are just the hollow imitation of some popular scenes from Vijay films.

Script: Dr. Ampady K Dr. Ampady K's script lacks substance, as the movie doesn't offer ever a single memorable sequence. The characters which lack identity, highly childish dialogues, and artificiality in the narrative make the movie a forgettable experience.

Prayaga Martin As Deepa Prayaga Martin has nothing much to do in the role of Deepa, who is also a huge fan of Vijay. In fact, the badly written role offers nothing that challenges the actress.

Sarath Appani As Ganesh Sarath Appani, the Angamaly Diaries fame actor does an okay job in the role of Ganesh. The talented actor was totally wasted in the character, which lacks an identity.

Supporting Cast The supporting cast, including Jacob Gregory, Nedumudi Venu, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Shammi Thilakan, Ashokan, Baiju, Sajid Yahiya, Vijay Menon, Thara Kalyan, etc., have done an 'okay' job in their respective roles.

Cinematographer: Pappinu Pappinu, the cinematographer has done a fine job with the visualization of the movie. The song and action sequences are well-picturised.

Music: Gopi Sundar National Award-winner Gopi Sundar's songs are passable. The musician did a strictly average job with the over-the-top background score of the movie.



Verdict



A forgettable tribute to actor Vijay and fans, which doesn't even have a single memorable moment to offer.

