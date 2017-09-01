 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Movie Review

Pullikkaran Staraa, featuring Mammootty in the lead role, is one among the three big releases of the day (September 1, 2017). Directed by young film-maker Syam Dhar, this Mammootty starrer has been tagged as a feel good entertainer.

The film has been bankrolled by B Rakesh under the banner Universal Cinemas.



Plot



Pullikkaran Staraa narrates the story of a teacher trainer named Rajakumaran, who is a person hailing from Idukki. Rajakumaran has some interesting characteristics and he is a perfect storyteller, as well. For an assignment, he comes to Kochi and what happens rest has been told in an interesting manner in Pullikkaran Staraa.



Mammootty As Rajakumaran Mammootty essays the role of an Idukki based person named Raajakumaran in Pullikkaran Staraa. It is for the first time that the actor is doing the role of a teacher trainer.

Asha Sarath As Manjari Asha Sarath is one among the leading ladies of the movie. In Pullikkaran Staraa, the actress portrays a character named Manjari, who is a teacher by profession.

Deepthi Sati As Manjima Deepthi Sati is back to Malayalam after her confident debut in the movie Neena, which hit the theatres in 2015. The actress plays the role of a character named Manjima, who is an IT professional.

Innocent As Omanakshan Pillai After a short break, Innocent is back to movies in a full length role. In fact, it is after a gap of 7 years that the actor is working with Mammootty. Innocent appears as a character named Omanakshan Pillai.

Dileesh Pothan As Kuriachen Dileesh Pothan is all set to mesmerise the audiences once again with his acting skills, in Pullikkaran Staraa. He plays a character named Kuriachen, who is one of the best friends of Rajakumaran.

Rest Of The Cast Pullikkaran Staraa has an ensemble star cast. Apart from the above mentioned actors, this film also features Maniyanpilla Raju, Kanaaran Hareesh, Sohan Seenulal etc., in important roles.

Director – Syam Dhar Syam Dhar made his debut as a film-maker in 2014 with the Prithviraj starrer 7th Day, which was a thriller. His second directorial venture Pullikkaran Staraa is a feel good film with loads of light humor.

Script – Ratheesh Ravi It is debut script writer Ratheesh Ravi who has penned the script for Pullikkaran Staraa. The film is said to be a feel good movie, let us wait and see how string the script of the film has turned out to be.

DOP - Vinod Illampally Popular cinematographer Vinod Illampally has cranked the camera for the movie. It is for the first time that the cinematographer is working for a Mammootty movie.



Pullikkaran Staraa has its songs set to tune by M Jayachandran. The background score of the film is by Gopi Sunder.



