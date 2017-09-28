 »   »   » Ramaleela Movie Review

Ramaleela is the political thriller, which features Dileep in the lead role. The movie is directed by newcomer Arun Gopy and scripted by writer-director Sachy. Ramaleela is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam, under the banner Mulakupadam Films.

Ramaleela Plot

Ramanunni is the son of Sakhavu Ragini, a veteran politician who is a strong follower of Communist ideologies. He is forced to enter the politics after an unexpected incident and later becomes an MLA.



But, he gets thrown out of his party and loses his position, after his rivals frame him in a fake allegation. How Ramanunni wins back his lost fame and position thickens the plot of Ramaleela.



Cast & Crew



Dileep As Ramanunni Dileep essays the titular character Ramanunni, a young politician. The character is said to be entirely different one, which has no similarities with his earlier roles.

Direction: Arun Gopy The political thriller is directed by newcomer Arun Gopy.

Radhika Sarathkumar As Sakhavu Ragini Radhika Sarathkumar, the senior actress is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after about 2 decades, with the movie.

Prayaga Martin As Helena Prayaga Martin, the young actress is appearing in the role of Helena in the movie.

Mukesh As Paulson Devassy Mukesh, the senior actor is appearing in the role of Paulson Devassy, a police officer in the movie.



Stay locked to this page for the detailed review and rating of Ramaleela...