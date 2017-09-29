 »   »   » Sherlock Toms Movie Review

Sherlock Toms, the Biju Menon starrer has hit the theatres today. The movie has been directed by hit film-maker Shafi and it is for the first time that Biju Menon is appearing as the solo lead in a Shafi movie.



Biju Menon has had a good year so far with his film Rakshadhikari Baiju earning a huge fan following. At the same time, Shafi is back after the huge success of Two Countries. So, the expectations would definitely be high on Sherlock Toms. Has the movie hit the right chords? Keep reading Sherlock Toms review to know more about the same.

Synopsis



Sherlock Toms narrates the story of Thomas aka Sherlock Toms, who has been an avid fan of the stories of Sherlock Holmes, since childhood. He aims to become an IPS officer but lands up as an IRS official. Later, he gets a transfer to the enforcement wing and certain interesting events unfold. Sherlock Toms takes the audiences through this entertaining ride.



At first, let's see how the cast and crew members of Sherlock Toms have fared for the movie..



Biju Menon As Thomas/Sherlock Toms Biju Menon is the life of the movie. You are sureto get entertained whenever he comes onscreen. He has that magical charisma to keep the audiences glued to the screen with his smooth act.

The actor as Sherlock Toms scores in most of the scenes. His one-liners and quick comedies gel perfectly well to the character that he portrays. Once again, the actor proves that he is a real entertainer.

The Leading Ladies Sherlock Toms has two leading ladies in the form of Miya George and Srindaa. Srindaa has the maximum screen space as Rekha Thomas, the nagging wife of Toms. She has done complete justice to her part in the role of a character with negative shades.

On the other hand, Miya George plays the role of a journalist named Shiny. The role isn't anything new for the actress and was found to be a bit underdeveloped. But still, she has come out with a decent performance.

Salim Kumar As Ashaan Well, we have seen Salim Kumar in such a role, even in the past. The role of Chowra Aashan is a repetition for the actor but still, he scores well with his act. It is always a pleasure to see him doing full-length comedy roles like these. Some of his witty dialogues in the first half are sure to evoke laughter.

Rest Of The Cast The film has a huge star cast comprising of some of the popular names in Malayalam cinema. Hareesh Perumanna scores yet again with his portrayal of Fakru, a witty police officer. In some of the occasions, he simply steals the show.

Vijayaraghavan gets to play a character which was wasted, upto an extent. Suresh Krishna is refreshing in a role with slight comic angle. Noby and Dinesh Prabhakar play their parts well. Kalabhavan Shajon and Rafi keep the comedy elements in the film intact (Watch out for the credit scene, after the climax). The movie also features Vijayakumar, Sadiq, Jayan etc., in important roles.



Director - Shafi Shafi is well-known for crafting perfect entertainers with all commercial elements intact. Sherlock Toms has that signature style of the film-maker and we could sense that right from the beginning of the movie.

The film-maker has mixed comedy and suspense elements in the right proportions. This time, he has spread a bit of thrill elements, as well. He has used his actors pretty well and has been successful in convincing the audiences about the proceedings.

But still, there were certain elements on which could have worked on, especially in the second half where some of the portions felt to be repetitive. Nevertheless, he gets back to form by the climax sequences.

Script Department The story of Sherlock Toms has been penned by Najeem Koya. The premises of the film is something which we haven't seen much in Malayalam films and kudos to the writer.

Screenplay of the film has been jointly written by Sachy, Sethu and Shafi. Most of the sequences hold due importance in the storyline of the movie and forced comedies aren't there.

At the same time, the writers could have tried to add a bit more crispy elements, to up the thrill and suspense factor in the second half. Dialogues have been penned by Sachy and they offer plenty of laughs.



Cinematography - Alby Alby, who has impressed with most of his works has handled the cinematography department of the film. He has set some good frames needed for an entertainer like Sherlock Toms.



Overall View



Sherlock Toms is one such film which has plenty of entertaining moments in it. The film has to offer some good laughs with its star cast led by Biju Menon in top form. At the same time, the film also keeps the suspense element in tact, with a smart packaging.



As mentioned above, the premise is something new for the Malayalam film audiences and the makers have made it a point to answer any questions that might arise in the minds of the audiences. Moreover, the film doesn't have those cliched villains or such over the top elements in it.



Sherlock Toms has its own share of negative points, as well, in the form of some failed comedies, repetitive elements etc. But, the positive factors outweigh the failed elements.



Verdict



Sherlock Toms is definitely an entertaining watch. All those who like Shafi's signature style movies are sure to enjoy this treat as well.

