 »   »   » Solo Movie Review

Solo is the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual anthology movie, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The movie marks the Mollywood debut of renowned film-maker Bejoy Nambiar. Solo is produced by Bejoy Nambiar himself, along with Abraham Mathew, for the banners Getaway Films and Abaam Films.

Solo Plot

Solo consists of four segments, which have been titled as World of Rudra, World Of Siva, World Of Shekhar, and World Of Trilok. Dulquer Salmaan is appearing as the titular characters, Rudra, Siva, Shekhar, and Trilok, in all the four segments.



Rudra is an army officer who shares a deep bonding with his lady love, Akshara. Siva, on the other hand, is a deadly gangster whose life changes upside down after he meets Rukku. Shekhar is a college student who falls head over heels in love with a blind girl named Radhika. Trilok, on the other hand, is a man on a mission.



Cast & Crew



Dulquer Salmaan As Rudra & Siva Dulquer Salmaan is playing the roles of Rudra and Siva, in the segments World Of Rudra and World Of Siva.

Rudra is a chauvinistic, dominating army man, who dearly loves his girlfriend Akshara. Siva, on the other hand, is a gangster who struggles with his inner conflicts.

Dulquer Salmaan As Shekhar & Trilok In the next two segments, World Of Shekhar and World Of Trilok, Dulquer Salmaan essays the roles of Shekhar and Trilok.

Shekhar is a youngman who struggles with his stammering problem. Trilok, on the other hand, is a mysterious man, who is on a mission.

Script & Direction: Bejoy Nambiar Bejoy Nambiar, the popular film-maker who is the former associate of Mani Ratnam, makes his Malayalam debut with Solo.

According to the director, the segments in the movie are based on the four elements, earth, fire, water, and wind.

Neha Sharma As Akshara Neha Sharma, the Bollywood actress makes her Mollywood debut by playing the female lead in the segment World Of Rudra. She is appearing as Rudra's girlfriend Akshara, in the movie.

Surthi Hariharan As Rukku Sruthi Hariharan will make her Malayalam debut with Solo, by playing the role of Rukku in the segment World Of Siva.

Sai Dhansika As Radhika Kabali fame Sai Dhansika will make her Mollywood debut, by playing the female lead in World Of Shekhar. She is appearing as Shekhar's love interest Radhika in the segment.



