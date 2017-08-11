 »   »   » Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Movie Review: A Smooth Sail Until The Second Half!

Asif Ali is back in action, with Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, which has hit the theatres today (August 11, 2017). Directed by debutant Ratheish Kumar, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham gained the attention of the audiences, right with its first teaser trailer, which definitely was one among the best in the recent times. But how has the film turned out to be? Keep reading Thrissivaperoor Kliptham review to know more about this.



Plot



Thrissivaperoor Kliptham narrates the story of a gang led by David Pauly and Joy Chambadan, who is a rich businessman in Thrissur. David Pauly and Joy hold grudges against each other, since childhood and are in the lookout for chances to pull each other's legs. Enter Girija Vallabhan, a typical youngster, who comes forward to join David's gang and then David's gang get a golden chance to hit back at Joy. What happens later forms Thrissivaperoor Kliptham.



At first, let us see how the actors of the film have fared for the movie..



Asif Ali As Girija Vallabhan Asif Ali plays the role of Girija Vallabhan, a youngster based in Thrissur. In fact, this isn't a role, which is new to the actor in him. He has done roles, with similar characteristics in the past as well and he comes out with a sincere performance this time, as well. He scores heavily in certain sequence with his subtle reactions and dialogue delivery.

Chemban Vinod Jose As David Pauly To be frank, major share of credits for the entertainment value of the film must go to this man, who owns the movie. He has amazing screen presence and handles both comedy and serious sequences, with ease. He has made the character David Pauly a memorable one with his enigmatic performance.

Baburaj As Joy Chembadan Baburaj, after a brief break gets to play a strong role. Joy Chambadan is a rather interesting character and he plays the role with ease. The only disappointing factor is that his character doesn't get the deserved share towards the end of the movie.

Aparna Balamurali As Bhageerathi Aparna Balamurali gets to play a powerful role in the form of an auto driver named named Bhageerathi. It is quite different from the characters that she has done in the past and it demanded her to deliver a powerful performance, which she has done convincingly.

Rest Of The Cast Apart from the above mentioned actors, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham also features Irshad, Rony, Sreejith Ravi, Zarina Wahab, Rachana Narayanankutty in important roles, among which Sreejith Ravi's performance deserve a special mention as he has made his character a rather interesting one.



Overall View



Thrissivaperoor Kliptham had the elements and a basic storyline in it to come out as an entertainer, which would please all sections of audiences. The story of the silly fights between two gangs in the backdrop of a regional flair is the perfect essence for a treat.



The first half of the film starts off in a captive manner, introduce each and every character of the movie. The film takes its own time to settle down to the main plot, which unveils towards the interval. The silly fights, dfferent ways in which the two gangs try to pull each other's legs etc., have been etched in an entertaining manner in the first half.



But, the film loses the steam somewhere in the second half, where the film goes haywire in many sequences. Even the entertaining elements in the second half are on the downslide and the overload of characters and their motives in the story, get mixed up, which pulls the film down.



The script written by PS Rafeeque isn't strong enough to put everything together in a delectable manner. He promised something interesting in the first half, but it has to be said that he messed it up in the latter half.



In fact, Ratheish Kumar, the debut film-maker has tried his best to place everything in a neat manner. He is a good craftsman and it is quite evident from the making style of the film, which has helped the film to overcome the slight drawbacks in the script.



Swaroop Philip, the cinematographer of the film has set some nice frames, bringing in that nativity factor. A big applause to Bijibal, the songs of the film are really catchy and the BGM work by this talented musician is par excellence. There are some sequences in the film, which have been lifted to another level by his classy BGM.



Verdict



Thrissivaperoor Kliptham won't disappoint you, on a whole. The film has its own share of good moments for the audiences, especially in the first half but after the completion of the movie, the first thought that crosses your mind would be 'It could have been better!'.

