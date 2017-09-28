Udaharanam Sujatha, featuring Manju Warrier in the title role of Sujatha has hit the theatres today. The film, direcetd by debutant Phantom Praveen definitely looks a promising film.

Interestingly, Udaharanam Sujatha is the second production venture of Joju George and Martin Prakatt, after the highly successful movie Charlie, which hit the theatres in the year 2015.



Has Udaharanam Sujatha lived up to the expectations? Will the film provide Manju Warrier, Martin Prakatt and Joju George another nig hit? Keep reading Udaharanam Sujatha movie review to get the answers..



Synopsis



Udaharanam Sujatha, narrates the story of a lady named Sujatha, based in Trivandrum. She works as a maid in a number of houses to earn a living. She dreams a good abd prosperous future for her only child Anaswara.



Meet the cast & crew members of Udaharanam Sujatha..



Manju Warrier As Sujatha Manju Warrier plays the lead role of Sujatha, a single mother living in Chenkalchoola Colony. The actress has appeared in a completely deglam look in the movie.

Anaswara Rajan As Athira Newcomer Anaswara Rajan plays the role of Athira, the only daughter of Sujatha. Athira is a school going student and is one of the pivotal characters in the movie.

Rest Of The Cast Udaharanam Sujatha also features actors like Nedumudi Venu, Alecier Ley Lopez, Joju George etc., in important roles. Mamtha Mohandas will also be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie.

Director - Phantom Praveen Debutant Phantom Praveen aka Praveen C Joseph makes his entry to Mollywood as a director with Udaharanam Sujatha. Earlier, he has worked as an associate director in films like Sakhavu, Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho etc.

Script - Naveen Bhaskar Naveen Bhaskar, who has earlier penned the script for the movies like Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, ABCD etc., has handled the scripting department of the movie.

Cinematography - Madhu Neelakandan The cinematography department of the film has been handled by Madhu Neelakandan. The major portions of the film were shot in Trivandrum.

Music & BGM - Gopi Sunder Popular music director Gopi Sunder has set to tunes the songs in the movie. The songs have already gained the necessary attention in the social media circles.



