 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Movie Review: A Book Without A Solid Content!

Velipadinte Pusthakam is the family entertainer, which features Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie, which marks the first collaboration of Mohanlal with director Lal Jose, is scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.



Velipadinte Pusthakam Story

Prof. Michael Idikkula joins Pheonix College, one of the most popular colleges of the city as the new vice principal. Idikkula easily handles the highly mischievous students of the college and brings the rival groups together. He gradually wins the love of the faculty members and student.

Then enter Bullet Vishwam, and his story slowly starts influencing Prof. Michael Idikkula and his students. What happens next thickens the plot of Velipadinte Pusthakam.



Cast & Crew



Mohanlal As Prof. Michael Idikkula aka Dracula As usual, Mohanlal has delivered a crackling performance as Prof. Michael Idikkula. The actor completely steals the show as the loving teacher in the first half and mass hero in the second half.

But, the character of Prof. Idikkula lacks clarity and leaves the audiences with doubts. The half-baked doesn't offer anything new for the actor in Mohanlal.

Direction: Lal Jose Velipadinte Pusthakam is undoubtedly one of the most disappointing films in the career of Lal Jose. The director, who is well-known for his control over the scripts and command over the actors, fails to impress this time.

It is sad that Lal Jose couldn't bring out the best from a brilliant actor like Mohanlal. Even though the movie is quite impressive at parts, it totally lets the audiences with the slow pace and lazy making style at most of the portions. The over expectations cannot be blamed, as the movie totally lacks the Lal Jose magic.

Script: Benny P Nayarambalam Benny P Nayarambalam's script has nothing fresh to offer. The movie succeeds in impressing the audiences with some well-crafted comical and mass sequences at parts. The lack of clarity in the character sketches is the main drawback.

Even though the movie discusses some extremely valid topics, it has not been properly executed. The highly offensive dialogues at certain portions are another major letdown.

Anna Reshma Rajan as Assistant Prof. Mary Anna Reshma Rajan, the Angamaly Diaries has delivered a decent performance as Mary, the strict assistant professor. But, the actress was found struggling in the secon half portions, especially in emotional sequences.

Anoop Menon As Bullet Vishwam Anoop Menon, the actor-writer is appearing in the role of Bullet Vishwam. Even though his role in the movie is brief, Anoop has succeeded in impressing with his performance and different looks.

Sarath Kumar As Franklin Sarath Kumar, who essays the role of Franklin in the movie, is just okay in his role. He lacks the same energy which was his biggest positive in his previous performances.

Arun Kurian As Sameer Arun Kurian, the Aanandam fame actor has delivered as decent peformance in Velipadinte Pusthakam as Sameer, city-bred college student. However, the actor has nothing much to do in his minimal role.

The Supporting Cast Among the rest of the star cast, it is Salim Kumar, Siddique, Chemban Vinod Jose and Alencier Ley Lopez, who scored with their exceptional performances.

Jude Anthany Joseph, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Krishna Kumar, Priyanka Nair, Sneha, etc., who essayed the other supporting roles, are good in their respective characters.

Cinematographer: Vishnu Sarma Vishnu Sarma, the young cinematographer who rose to fame with the success of the recent hit Godha, has once made a mark with his beautiful visualisation in Velipadinte Pusthakam.

Music: Shaan Rahman Shaan Rahman, the young musician has scored Jimikki Kammal whichVelipadinte Pusthakam has already entered the Mollywood hit charts. But, all the other songs are easily forgettable.

The background score, on the other, is impressive and goes hand-in-hand with the narrative of the movie.



Verdict



Contrary to the expectations, the first Mohanlal-Lal Jose movie lacks the magic. Watch it with fewer expectations, then there are chances for you to find it as a one-time watch...

