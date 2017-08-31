 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Movie Review: A Book Without A Solid Content!

Velipadinte Pusthakam is the family entertainer, which features Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie, which marks the first collaboration of Mohanlal with director Lal Jose, is scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.



Velipadinte Pusthakam Story

Prof. Michael Idikkula joins Pheonix College, one of the most popular colleges of the city. Idikkula easily handles the highly mischievous students of the college and brings the rival groups together. He gradually wins the love of the faculty members and student.

Then enter Bullet Vishwam, and his story slowly starts influencing Prof. Michael Idikkula and his students. What happens next thickens the plot of Velipadinte Pusthakam.



Cast & Crew



Mohanlal As Prof. Michael Idikkula aka Dracula As usual, Mohanlal has delivered a crackling performance as Prof. Michael Idikkula. The actor completely steals the show as the loving teacher in the first half and mass hero in the second half.

But, the character of Prof. Idikkula lacks clarity and leaves the audiences with doubts. The half-baked doesn't offer anything new for the actor in Mohanlal.

Direction: Lal Jose Velipadinte Pusthakam is undoubtedly one of the most disappointing films in the career of Lal Jose. The director, who is well-known for his command over the scripts, fails to impress with the Mohanlal starrer.

Even though the movie is quite impressive at parts, it totally lets the audiences with the slow pace and lazy making style at most of the portions. The over expectations cannot be blamed, as the movie totally lacks the Lal Jose magic.

Script: Benny P Nayarambalam Benny P Nayarambalam, the renowned scenarist has penned the script of Velipadinte Pusthakam. The writer has earlier associated with Lal Jose for the movies Chanthupottu and Spanish Masala.

Anna Reshma Rajan as Assistant Prof. Mary Anna Reshma Rajan, the Angamaly Diaries fame actress essays the role of assistant prof. Mary in Velipadinte Pusthakam. Mary is a strict professor, who handles the subject of Biology.

Anoop Menon As Bullet Vishwam Anoop Menon, the actor-writer is appearing in the role of Bullet Vishwam, a man who lives in the coastal area, in the movie. The actor is sharing the screen with Mohanlal once again, after the success of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

Sarath Kumar As Franklin Sarath Kumar, who rose to fame through the character Appani Ravi in Angamaly Diaries, is playing the role of Franklin in Velipadinte Pusthakam. His character is a student, who does the part time job of a fisherman.

Arun Kurian As Sameer Arun Kurian, the Aanandam fame actor essays the role of Sameer, in Velipadinte Pusthakam. His character in the movie, Sameer is a highly mischevious, city-bred college student.

The Supporting Cast Siddique, Salim Kumar, Chemban Vinod Jose, Alencier Ley Lopez, Jude Anthany Joseph, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Krishna Kumar, Priyanka Nair, Sneha, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles in the movie.

Cinematographer: Vishnu Sarma Vishnu Sarma, the young cinematographer who rose to fame with the success of the recent hit Godha, is the director of photography.

Music: Shaan Rahman Shaan Rahman, the young musician has composed the songs and background score for the movie. The song Jimikki Kammal from Velipadinte Pusthakam has already entered the Mollywood hit charts.

