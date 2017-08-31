 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Movie Review

Velipadinte Pusthakam is the family entertainer, which features Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie, which marks the first collaboration of Mohanlal with director Lal Jose, is scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

Velipadinte Pusthakam Story

Prof. Michael Idikkula joins the most popular college in the city, as the vice-principal. He is widely known as Dracula among the students.



Prof. Idikkula befriends several faculty members and students of the college, including assistant prof. Mary, ex vice-principal Premraj, Franklin, Sameer, etc. Where Prof. Idikkula's life takes him after a series of incidents, forms the crux of the story.



Cast & Crew



Mohanlal As Prof. Michael Idikkula aka Dracula Mohanlal is back with a teacher character after a long break, with Velipadinte Pusthakam. He is playing the role of Prof. Michael Idikkula, the newly appointed vice principal of the college.

Direction: Lal Jose Velipadinte Pusthakam is directed by hitmaker Lal Jose. The director is thus joining hands with Mohanlal, for the first time in his film-making career.

Script: Benny P Nayarambalam Benny P Nayarambalam, the renowned scenarist has penned the script of Velipadinte Pusthakam. The writer has earlier associated with Lal Jose for the movies Chanthupottu and Spanish Masala.

Anna Reshma Rajan as Assistant Prof. Mary Anna Reshma Rajan, the Angamaly Diaries fame actress essays the role of assistant prof. Mary in Velipadinte Pusthakam. Mary is a strict professor, who handles the subject of Biology.

Anoop Menon As Bullet Vishwam Anoop Menon, the actor-writer is appearing in the role of Bullet Vishwam, a man who lives in the coastal area, in the movie. The actor is sharing the screen with Mohanlal once again, after the success of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

Sarath Kumar As Franklin Sarath Kumar, who rose to fame through the character Appani Ravi in Angamaly Diaries, is playing the role of Franklin in Velipadinte Pusthakam. His character is a student, who does the part time job of a fisherman.

Arun Kurian As Sameer Arun Kurian, the Aanandam fame actor essays the role of Sameer, in Velipadinte Pusthakam. His character in the movie, Sameer is a highly mischevious, city-bred college student.

The Supporting Cast Siddique, Salim Kumar, Chemban Vinod Jose, Alencier Ley Lopez, Jude Anthany Joseph, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Krishna Kumar, Priyanka Nair, Sneha, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles in the movie.

Cinematographer: Vishnu Sarma Vishnu Sarma, the young cinematographer who rose to fame with the success of the recent hit Godha, is the director of photography.

Music: Shaan Rahman Shaan Rahman, the young musician has composed the songs and background score for the movie. The song Jimikki Kammal from Velipadinte Pusthakam has already entered the Mollywood hit charts.



