 »   »   » Vimaanam Movie Review: This 'Vimaanam' Soars To New Heights!

Rating: 3.5 /5

Vimaanam, Prithviraj's major release of this Christmas season has hit the theatres today (December 22, 2017). Yet another debut film-maker is making an entry to Mollywood with Prithviraj and expectations are good enough on this movie, which has been bankrolled under the banner Magic Frames.

Plot



The story of Vimaanam revolves around a person named Venkidi, who has some hearing impairment. Venkidi's biggest dream is to make an aeroplane of his own and take his lady-love for a big ride. Venkidi is always teased by his fellow villagers, who doesn't believe in the talent of the youngster.



Keep scrolling down to know how the cast & crew members of Vimaanam have fared for the movie..



Prithviraj Sukumaran As Venkidi The various stages of the character Venkidi were safe in the hands of Prithviraj. Even in the past, he has done movies based on real-life characters and had come out with full marks. His portrayal of Venkidi is no different and he is sure to fetch lot of laurels for his performance in this film. One would get to feel for the character and all credits to Prithviraj, for making the emotions believable. The effort that he has put in for the character is quite evident and definitely his hardwork has paid off.

Durga Krishna As Janaki One wouldn't say that this is her debut work as a leading lady. Importantly, Durga Krishna got a gem of a role in her debut movie and it is indeed a challenging role, that has equal importance as that of the main protagonist. Durga Krishna is sure to impress all with her effective portrayal of Janaki and she is definitely a promising talent.

Alencier Ley As Roger Alencier Ley gets to play a meaty role as Roger. It is one such role tailor-made for this talented actor and he fits into the bill perfectly. In some scenes, he simply steals the show with his natural timing.

Rest Of The Cast Vimaanam has a huge star cast in it. Anarkali Marikar gets to play a meaty role. Lena as Mable puts up an impressive performance. Similar is the case of Saiju Kurup. Sudheer Karamana gets to play a role which has similarities with some of the roles he has done in the past.

Script & Direction – Pradeep M Nair With his script, Pradeep M Nair has brought in a lot of freshness in the narrative pattern. The writer-director has given utmost importance to the love angle, which in fact is the life of the film. He has also come out successful in delivering a fresh product, which has no connection with the film of a similar story line which had released earlier. The writer in him has done a proper research regarding the technicalities of making an aeroplane and the result is quite evident on screen.

The way in which he has mixed the past and the present is impressive and more importantly, such innovations don't leave the audiences confused, which in turn is the big success of the film-maker. Pradeep M Nair has also made it a point to add some entertaining elements and he has given due care in maintaining the momentum and same pace throughout the film. At the same time, songs and their placements do affect the pace of the film, at portions.

Music & BGM – Gopi Sunder Gopi Sunder's BGM must be given due credits. Be it the inspiring moments, the romantic moments or the heart-wrenching sequences, his BGM does take those sequences to another level. The songs of the film are also good.

Other Technical Aspects Shehnad Jalal has done a fine job with the cinematography of the film. He had to cover the landscapes of two different time periods and has come out successful. Editing is good but a bit more care could have been given in the second half.



Overall View



Vimaanam isn't the regular inspirational tale that you are used to in Malayalam. Nothing is forced onto the viewers and rather, the film-maker takes us through the life and hardships of the central character and makes us move forward with him.



Importantly, Vimaanam is as much a love story as it is an inspirational tale. It is the love element that takes the movie forward and helps the audiences to root for the main protagonists. Audiences build a emotional connect with Venkidi and Janaki and less often we see that happen in the romantic tales of these days. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to tag the film as a love story.



Vimaanam has everything in it in the right proportions. It has some slight comedies, as well. Certain pacing issues are there in the second half, but such small things don't take anything away from this brilliant attempt.



Verdict



Vimaanam is undoubtedly one of the finest works of this year. The film, which is rich in performances delivers the right emotions to the audiences and for sure, this story of Venkidi will remain in your hearts for quite some time.