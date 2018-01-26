 »   »   » Aadhi Movie Review: A Perfect Beginning For Pranav Mohanlal!

Pranav Mohanlal As Aadhi

Pranav Mohanlal plays the title role of Aadhi. It's indeed a perfect beginning for Pranav Mohanlal and the role suits him pretty well. He has done a good job altogether and he is sure to reach heights.



He steals the show in the action sequences and the effort that he has put in is phenomenal. Also, watch out for his performance, in the song penned and sung bu him, in which he oozes energy. Moreover, the actor in him also improves as the film progresses and towards the end of the film, he is in top form.



The Leading Ladies

Lena plays the role Rosy, mother of Aadhi. She did an excellent job in the initial portions but she goes a bit overboard in the second half and the writing has to be blamed for that. Anusree plays the role of Jaya and she steals the show with some of her dialogues, which bring some moments for laughter. Aditi Ravi has done an OK job as Anjana, school-friend of Aadhi.



Rest Of The Cast

Aadhi has a huge star cast. Siddique once again plays the role of a doting father. As usual, he does a fine job. But, it has to be said that he is getting a bit typecast in such roles.



Jagapathi Babu is stunning as Narayana Reddy. Siju Wilson is a revelation and he proves that he can carry such roles with ease. It was nice to see Sharafudheen in a different role. Meghanathan also impresses with his portrayal of Mani Annan. Krishna Shankar was wasted in a poorly written role.







Script & Direction - Jeethu Joseph

The story line of Aadhi is nothing new and at portions, one would smell slight similarities with one of the previous works of Jeethu Joseph. Nevertheless, Jeethu Joseph has carefully planted the story in a different terrain, which has worked out well. The screenplay of the film lacked pace initially, with some unwanted moments but things do change towards the end, where we get to see Jeethu Joseph's intelligence, working pretty well.



Well, Aadhi might not be the best work of Jeethu Joseph, the film-maker but still, it turns out to be a better work than some of his previous ventures. The film-maker in him takes his own time to get into the tune, especially in the first half. His movies are well-known for the thrilling elements and he gets into that mood towards the last 30 minutes of the movie. But, the way in which he handled the emotional sequences, especially in the second half was quite disappointing as these sequences failed to mix well with the movie.







Music & BGM – Anil Johnson

The songs of the film set to tune by Anil Johnson turned out to be pretty average ones. Having said that, it was good to hear the unplugged version of the ‘Mizhiyoram'. Even the background score of the film lacked the power in the majority of the portions. But, Anil has definitely put up a good show with the BGM, in the last 30 minutes of the film, where it matched the tempo of the movie.



Other Departments

Satheesh Kurupp has done a fine job with the cinematography department of the movie. Especially, in the chase sequences, he has proved his expert. Editing by Ayoob Khan could have been better as the film lacked that crispness. A special mention to the action sequences, they are simply breath-taking.

