 »   »   » Aadhi Movie Review: Pranav Mohanlal Is All Set For A Big Start!

Pranav Mohanlal As Aadhi

Pranav Mohanlal will b seen essaying the title role in the film. He plays the role of an aspiring musician, who aims to make it big in the respective industry.



The Leading Ladies

Aadhi features thre popular actresses essaying crucial roles in the film. Lena plays the role Rosy, mother of Aadhi. Anusree essays a character named Jaya whereas Aditi Ravi plays the role of Anjana.



Rest Of The Cast

Aadhi features huge star cast. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer also features Siddique, Jagapathi Babu, Siju Wilson, Sahrafudheen, Krishna Shankar, Sijoy Varghese, Meghanathan etc., in important roles.



Script & Direction - Jeethu Joseph

Aadhi has been directed and scripted by Jeethu Joseph. The film-maker who is well-known for his intelligent writing and packaging in films is expected to give yet another gem of a film with Aadhi.



Music & BGM – Anil Johnson

Anil Johnson has handled the music department of the movie. The song Sooryan has already gained a huge popularity. Interestingly, this Anil's fifth association with Jeethu Joseph. The BGM works of the film has been done by Anil Johnson himself.



Other Departments

Aadhi has been shot in various locations like Bangalore, Kochi and Hyderabad. Popular cinematographer Satheesh Kurup is the cinematographer of the movie. Editing of Aadhi has been done by Ayoob Khan.

