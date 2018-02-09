 »   »   » Aami Movie Review

Manju Warrier As Madhavikutty aka Kamala Das

Manju Warrier essays the lead role of Madhavikutty aka Kamala Das in this film. It is touted to be one of the most challenging roles in the acting career of Manju Warrier, so far and she is expected to put up a grand performance.



Murali Gopy As Madhavadas

Popular actor-writer Murali Gopy will be seen essaying the role of Madhava Das, husband of Madhavikutty in the film. The movie marks his second association with film-maker Kamal, after Gadhama.



Tovino Thomas

Popular young actor Tovino Thomas is also a part of the cast list of this much awaited venture. Reportedly, he will be seen in a special appearance in the film but his role does hold a big impact in the movie.



Anoop Menon As Zaheer Ali

Popular actor Anoop Menon essays a character named Zaheer Ali in the movie. It is for the first time that the popular actor is working with director Kamal



Rest Of The Cast

Aami also features some of the popular Malayalam actors in important roles. Actress Jyothi Krishna will be seen essaying a crucial role. Renji Panicker, Tini Tom, Resna Pavithran etc., are also a part of the cast list.



Script & Direction - Kamal

It is after a gap of over 2 years that Kamal is coming up with a film. The script of Aami has been penned by the director himself. Kamal has earlier proved his prowess in making biopics with the film Celluloid, which was based on the life of JC Daniel.



Songs - M Jayachandran

Popular music director M Jayachandran has handled the music department of the movie. The songs of the film have already gained the required attention. Background score is by Bijibal



Other Departments

Popular cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan has helmed the cinematography department of Aami.

Editing has been done by Sreekar Prasad.

