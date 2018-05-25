 »   »   »  Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum Review: More Than A Normal Romantic Tale!

Rating: 2.5 /5

Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum, starring Tovino Thomas and Pia Bajpai in the lead roles, is the major release of the day (May 25, 2018). Has the film got to offer something new to the audiences? Read Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum review to know more..

Plot



Abhimanyu aka Abhi is a software engineer by profession. Abhi gets to know about Anu through various socially relevant LIVE videos that she posts on Facebook. After a few encounters, they eventually fall in love and get married. Everything moves forward smoothly until certain revelations put their family life in a turmoil.



At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum have fared for the movie..



The Lead Cast Tovino Thomas portrays the role of Abhi whereas Pia Bajpai appears as Anu. It is a confident performance by Tovino Thomas and he portrays Abhi effectively, carrying the wide range of emotions that the character has to go through in two different halves of the movie. Pia Bajpai too comes up with a matured performance but the dubbing could have been better. The chemistry between the lead pair has worked out pretty well.

Rest Of The Cast The movie also features senior actors in important roles. Suhasini, Prabhu and Rohini essays crucial roles in the movie. They have done their part well. But apart from Suhasini's, the other two actors' roles demanded better characterisations.

Script & Direction The script of the film has been penned by Udaybanu Maheswaran. The story of the film might seem to be a simple one, but what makes it different from the rest of the romantic tales is the twist that appears after a particular juncture. The screenplay is layered, but the first half of the film are filled with some repetitive sequences and it focuses majorly on the lead characters alone. At the same time, the complex subject has been dealt with carefully in the script.

The film is the debut directorial venture of BR Vijayalakshmi who has years of experience as an editor. The narrative pattern that she has opted for is interesting, and the film opens on a very promising note. The romantic portions of the film too, has been well-etched. However, she could have opted for a less dramatic approach, especially in the second half of the movie, where it gets a serial like treatment.



Other Aspects The songs of the film add to the high points of the movie and they suit the narrative pattern pretty well and kudos to Dharan for that. Cinematography by Akhil also requires a special mention. Editing works are also fine.



Overall View



Due credits to the makers of the film for handling a very bold issue in a sensible manner. Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum at its core layer is a romantic tale but its big focus is on a rare situation that arises in the life of a couple.



The first half of the film is dedicated in developing the romantic angle between Abhi and Anu, with music and fine visuals adding to the beauty of the film. Even though not fully convincing, the blossoming of love between the lead pair and their stepping into the family life, has been shown in a breezy and fresh manner.



However, things do take a turn in the second half of the film with the issue that the film is dealing with, taking the centre stage. All the actors, pitch in with their best in the sequences that follow. Some of the emotional sequences have worked out extremely well. However, a less dramatic and a subtle approach could have given the final product a better impact.



Verdict



Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum is more than a normal romantic tale even though the film fizzles at parts. The film does touch its hands on a daring topic and the team must be applauded for that.