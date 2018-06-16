 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Review

Mammootty As Derick Abraham

Mammootty essays the lead role of Derick Abraham in the film and the actor is back to the role of a cop. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in two different get-ups in the film. The stills and the teaser have assured that a power-packed performance from the much loved star is on cards.

Anson Paul As Philip Abraham

Young actor Anson Paul plays a crucial role in the movie. He essays the character of Philip Abraham, the younger brother of Derick Abraham. It is for the first time that the actor is working with Mammootty.

The Leading Ladies

Popular actress Kaniha plays the role of Diana Joseph in the film. On the other hand, young actress Tarushi essays a character named Aleena Maria Jacob.

Rest Of The Cast

Abrahaminte Santhathikal also features other prominent actors in important roles. Siddique, Renji Panicker, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Shyamaprasad, Tamil actor Yog Japee etc., are also a part of the cast list.

Script & Direction

The script of the film has been penned by Haneef Adeni, who made his big debut as a film-maker with the blockbuster movie The Great Father. Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal marks the directorial debut of Shaji Padoor, who has years of experience working as an associate director.

Other Aspects

Gopi Sunder has handled the music department of the film. One of the songs and the BGM have already gained the necessary attention. Alby has taken care of the cinematography department. Editing is by Mahesh Narayanan.