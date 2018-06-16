 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Review

Related Articles
Abrahaminte Sanathathikal, the film for which the audiences have been eagerly waiting for, has graced the big screens today (June 16, 2018). Mammootty is all set to strike big with this movie, which is high on expectations. The movie is undoubtedly one of the most hyped films of Mammootty in the recent times and let us wait and see how Abrahaminte Santhathikal has turned out to be.
Plot
The story of Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been set in the city of Ernakulam and it takes us through the life of Derick Abraham, an IPS Officer. At certain point of time his personal and professional life get entangled and he has to face some big obstacles.
Meet the cast & crew members of Abrahaminte Santhathikal here..
Mammootty As Derick Abraham
Mammootty essays the lead role of Derick Abraham in the film and the actor is back to the role of a cop. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in two different get-ups in the film. The stills and the teaser have assured that a power-packed performance from the much loved star is on cards.
Anson Paul As Philip Abraham
Young actor Anson Paul plays a crucial role in the movie. He essays the character of Philip Abraham, the younger brother of Derick Abraham. It is for the first time that the actor is working with Mammootty.
The Leading Ladies
Popular actress Kaniha plays the role of Diana Joseph in the film. On the other hand, young actress Tarushi essays a character named Aleena Maria Jacob.
Rest Of The Cast
Abrahaminte Santhathikal also features other prominent actors in important roles. Siddique, Renji Panicker, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Shyamaprasad, Tamil actor Yog Japee etc., are also a part of the cast list.
Script & Direction
The script of the film has been penned by Haneef Adeni, who made his big debut as a film-maker with the blockbuster movie The Great Father. Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal marks the directorial debut of Shaji Padoor, who has years of experience working as an associate director.
Other Aspects
Gopi Sunder has handled the music department of the film. One of the songs and the BGM have already gained the necessary attention. Alby has taken care of the cinematography department. Editing is by Mahesh Narayanan.
Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read teh complete review of Abrahaminte Santhathikal..
