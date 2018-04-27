 »   »   » Aravindante Adhithikal Review: A Decent Film That Serves Well To The Family Audiences!

Vineeth Sreenivasan & Sreenivasan

Vineeth Sreenivasan portrays the role of Aravindan whereas Sreenivasan appears as Madhavan. It is always a joy to see both of them together on screen.

Vineeth Sreenivasan has come up with a very reliable performance as the character had a lot of depth. He has done an equally good job in both emotional and the light sequences. Coming to Sreenivasan, it was a tailor-made role for him and he has done complete justice to the characters. Some of the counters of the actor do hit the right chords.

Urvashi & Nikhila Vimal

Nikhila Vimal has made a comeback to Malayalam films after her debut as a leading lady in Love 24X7. She has come with a strong performance as Varadha and in fact, she owns some of the sequences in the second half with her impactful performance.

Popular actress Urvashi too, has come back to Mollywood after a short break and she gets to play a role laced with humour backdrop. The ever dependable actress does impress with her performance in the film and needless to say, her comic timing is mighty impressive.

Rest Of The Cast

The film has a long star cast and it features actors like Aju Varghese, Bijukuttan, Premkumar, KPAC Lalitha, Baiju, Kottayam Nazeer etc., in prominent roles. Most of them do justice to the comedy department. Aju Varghese and Vineeth Sreenivasan combo has worked big time. Similarly, Baiju and Bijukuttan also chip in with some light humour sequences.

Script & Direction

Rajesh Raghavan has penned the script of the movie. The story of the film is something in the lines of the movies of the 80s and the 90s. Nevertheless, it has the right elements to connect with the audiences. The screenplay of the film has been well-knit by adding feel-good and dramatic moments in right proportions. The premise in which the story is set is also refreshing. At the same time, some of the characters have been under-developed and with too many characters, the proceedings did look a bit crowded at portions.

M Mohanan knows how to make entertainers with feel-good elements and he has pulled it off with ease, this time as well. With his making style he has been able to bring in that emotional connect at the required portions. At the same time, it was refreshing to see the way in which he has handled the romantic sequences, which was a core part of the film.

Other Aspects

Music plays due importance in the film and songs & BGM by Shaan Rahman are mighty impressive. Cinematography by Swaroop Philip was good and he has set frames that suited the various moods of the film. Ranjan Abraham has done a fine job with editing.