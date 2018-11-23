 »   »   »  Autorsha Review: A Neat Ride That Has Its Own Good Moments To Offer!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Anusree, Sivadas Kannur, Sankar Induchoodan, Amar Vikas Director: Sujith Vasudev

Malayalam movies that have come out based on the lives of Autorickshaw drivers have found a special liking in the minds of the Malayalam film wudiences. Now, here is Autorsha, yet another Malayalam film that showcases the lives of the autorickshaw drivers in a realistic way. Has this Autorsha offered a good ride to the audiences? Read our review on Autorsha to know more about the same.

The story of Autorsha is set against the backdrop of North Kerala. The movie traverses the life of Anitha, who is the only female Autorsha driver among the group. Autorsha takes us through her past and present lives.

Autorsha does follow the pattern of the realistic movies of the recent times. In the initial half of the film, we are introduced to the main characters and takes us through the day-to-day events of the auto drivers. We get to meet some interesting characters and at the same time, the story of Anitha also moves forward. However, the second half of the movie moves towards a rather serious plot, which gives the film its reason.

The script penned by Jayaraj Mithra is neat, but not without the bumps, especially in the second half. The realistic quotient in the script has worked out well and the writer has tried to portray the lives of the auto drivers with sincerity, especially in the first half but he could have avoided those cliched elements in the latter half. Sujith Vaassudev has ably packaged the film without losing the essence of the real tale. He has made it a point to bring in that nativity factor to the fullest. In fact, with his making pattern, the director has tried to overcome some of the cliched elements in the second half.

Anusree scores heavily with her performance as Anitha. She displays her range as an actress once again. The director should be credited for picking the right actors for the apt roles. Tini Tom, Rahul Madhav and all the others have done a neat job.

Sarath's music springs magic yet again and it suits the movie pretty well. The cinematography by the director himself is top-notch with the realistic frames scoring high. Editing by John Kutty is good.

Autorsha offers a ride which is half-realistic and rest dramatic. Nevertheless, this ride would be worth the money spent despite the minor flaws that the film has.