English
 »   »   »  Autorsha Review: A Neat Ride That Has Its Own Good Moments To Offer!

Autorsha Review: A Neat Ride That Has Its Own Good Moments To Offer!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rating:
    3.0/5
    Star Cast: Anusree, Sivadas Kannur, Sankar Induchoodan, Amar Vikas
    Director: Sujith Vasudev

    Malayalam movies that have come out based on the lives of Autorickshaw drivers have found a special liking in the minds of the Malayalam film wudiences. Now, here is Autorsha, yet another Malayalam film that showcases the lives of the autorickshaw drivers in a realistic way. Has this Autorsha offered a good ride to the audiences? Read our review on Autorsha to know more about the same.

    The story of Autorsha is set against the backdrop of North Kerala. The movie traverses the life of Anitha, who is the only female Autorsha driver among the group. Autorsha takes us through her past and present lives.

    Autorsha Review: A Neat Ride That Has Its Own Good Moments To Offer!

    Autorsha does follow the pattern of the realistic movies of the recent times. In the initial half of the film, we are introduced to the main characters and takes us through the day-to-day events of the auto drivers. We get to meet some interesting characters and at the same time, the story of Anitha also moves forward. However, the second half of the movie moves towards a rather serious plot, which gives the film its reason.

    The script penned by Jayaraj Mithra is neat, but not without the bumps, especially in the second half. The realistic quotient in the script has worked out well and the writer has tried to portray the lives of the auto drivers with sincerity, especially in the first half but he could have avoided those cliched elements in the latter half. Sujith Vaassudev has ably packaged the film without losing the essence of the real tale. He has made it a point to bring in that nativity factor to the fullest. In fact, with his making pattern, the director has tried to overcome some of the cliched elements in the second half.

    Anusree scores heavily with her performance as Anitha. She displays her range as an actress once again. The director should be credited for picking the right actors for the apt roles. Tini Tom, Rahul Madhav and all the others have done a neat job.

    Sarath's music springs magic yet again and it suits the movie pretty well. The cinematography by the director himself is top-notch with the realistic frames scoring high. Editing by John Kutty is good.

    Autorsha offers a ride which is half-realistic and rest dramatic. Nevertheless, this ride would be worth the money spent despite the minor flaws that the film has.

    Read more about: autorsha anusree
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue