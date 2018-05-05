 »   »   » B. Tech Movie Review

Related Articles
B. Tech, the Asif Ali starrer has hit the theatres today (May 05, 2018). The film, which promises to be a youthful entertainer, has created a good amount of expectations and this is Asif Ali's first major release of the year. Let's wait and see how B. Tech has turned out to be..
Plot
The story of B. Tech is set against the backdrop of an engineering college in Bangalore. The film takes us through the life of a group of youngsters, who are having a fun time in the city of Bangalore and have a good number of backlogs. They have been in the college for the past 8 years and are still to clear the papers. The movie takes us through the events that happen in their life.
Meet the cast & crew members of B. Tech here..
Asif Ali As Anand
In B. Tech, Asif Ali plays the role of a character named Anand, one among the students who are yet to clear all the papers for B. Tech. The actor could be seen in an all new stylish look in the film.
The Leading Ladies
B. Tech features Aparna Balamurali and Niranjana Anoop as the leading ladies. Aparna Balamurali essays the role of a character name Priya Varma whereas Niranjana will be seen as Ananya.
Rest Of The Cast
B. Tech features a long list of prominent actors in important roles. Anoop Menon plays a crucial role in the movie. Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varaghese, Arjun Asokan, VK Prakash, etc., will also be seen pivotal roles in the movie.
Script & Direction
Mridul Nair, who has earlier worked as an assistant to VK Prakash is making his directorial debut with B. Tech. The story of the film has been penned by the director himself. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ramesh Kuloor.
Other Aspects
The shoot of B. Tech was held in Bangalore. The cinematography department of the film has been handled by Manoj Kumar. Rahul Raj has helmed the music department. Editing is
