 »   »   » B Tech Movie Review: A Satisfying Experience In Total!

Rating: 3.0 /5

B Tech, the Asif Ali starrer has hit the theatres today (May 05, 2018). The film, which promises to be a youthful entertainer, has created a good amount of expectations and this is Asif Ali's first major release of the year. Let's wait and see how B. Tech has turned out to be..

Plot



The story of B Tech is set against the backdrop of Bangalore city. Anand & a gang of his friends, who are B. Tech students, have been in the city for the past 8 years and they are still to clear their B Tech papers. They enjoy their life to the fullest but things do take a turn when a younger member of their gang is met with an incident.



At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of B Tech have fared for the movi..



Asif Ali As Anand Asif Ali plays the role of Anand and he has come up with a very good performance. He looked extremely stylish in most of the portions of the film and he does score a lot with his screen presence. It was treat to watch him in scenes with a pinch of a mass flair. In fact, it is in the second half of the film that he gets more to perform and he has put up an extremely good show.

The Leading Ladies B. Tech features Aparna Balamurali and Niranjana Anoop as the leading ladies. Aparna Balamurali essays the role of a character name Priya whereas Niranjana appears as Nayana. Both of them done have done justice to their character but their roles, especially that of Priya could have been developed in a better way.

Rest Of The Cast B. Tech features a long list of prominent actors in important roles. Arjun Asokan, who plays the role of Azad is the one who has created the maximum impact. He gets to play a meaty character in the movie and he makes a lasting impression. Anoop Menon plays a crucial role and it suited him pretty well. Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, VK Prakash, Alencier Ley Lopez etc., are also a part of the star cast and each one of them have done a good job.

Script & Direction The story of the film is by the director himself whereas as the screenplay and dialogues have been jointly written by Mridul Nair and Ramakrishna J Kuloor. The story is a simple yet something which could make a lasting impact. The screenplay looked a bit incoherent in the initial spaces but does follow the right path after some time. They have tried to stay away from the clichés associated with films like this.

Mridul Nair has made a decent debut as a film-maker. He has packaged the film in a fresh and stylish way. The entertainment elements are intact in the script. However, the film-maker in him did look a bit confused with the proceedings in the first half of the movie but he makes it up for that with his excellent work in the second half, wherein which he has handled some relevant issues in a decent way.

Other Aspects Manoj Kumar has set some scintillating frames capturing the city of Bangalore with utmost beauty. His frames has helped a lot in giving the film a new feel. Rahul Raj's music & BGM does hold the tempo of the film. Editing y Mahesh Narayanan was good, but again, a better job could have been done for the first half.







Overall View



B Tech isn't like the usual campus based movies and its lead characters and their connection with the campus bring in the main difference. So one shouldn't expect the routine affairs shown in campus based flicks. B Tech would create an instant connect with students who have done their graduation outside Kerala.



The first half of the film does focus on the nonchalant life of these youngsters. Their fights, the short-planned tours, the night life in Bangalore and all the youthful factors do come up in the initial portions. Some of them does hit the mark but too much of such events do hamper the progression at a point, where one might get a feel as to where the film is heading to.



However, things fall back to the right and proper place in the second half, where the intent and soul of the film surface. It goes on to address a relevant issue and it has been incorporated into the film in a convincing way. The film does change gear at this juncture and even the actors get to perform a lot in these sequences. However, some of the dramatic portions that go overboard a bit could have been avoided. But still, the film stays loyal to the story that it narrates and maintains the pace and impact.



Verdict





B Tech is definitely a good attempt and the film does offer a satisfying experience in total.