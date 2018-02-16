 »   »   » Captain Movie Review: Jayasurya Set To Begin 2018 In A Classy Way!

Jayasurya As VP Sathyan

Jayasurya plays the role of VP Sathyan in the film. Reportedly, the actor underwent training in Football for the perfection of the character. Captain is Jayasurya's first film of 2018 and the actor is expected to put up a grand show in the film.

Anu Sithara As Anitha

Popular actress Anu Sithara will be seen playing the role of Anitha, wife of VP Sathyan. It is for the second time that Anu Sithara and Jayasurya are teaming up for a movie. Earlier, they appeared together in the film Fukri.

Siddique As Maithaanam

Actor Siddique essays a powerful role in the movie. The much popular actor who appears in an all new look, plays a character named Maithaanam, who is a huge follower of the game.

Renji Panicker As Jaffer

Actor-writer Renji Panicker is also a part of the cast list and the actor essays the role of Jaffer, the coach of VP Sathyan.

Rest Of The Cast

Captain has a huge star cast and it feature prominent actors in important roles. Saiju Kurup and Deepak Parambol will be seen essaying important roles in the movie. Nirmal Palazhi, Janardhanan, Thalaivasal Vijay etc., are also a part of the cast list. Above all, Mammootty will also be seen playing a cameo role in the movie.

Script & Direction - Prajesh Sen

Newcomer Prajesh Sen has scripted and directed Captain. Prajesh is a journalist by profession and has earlier worked as an assistant to popular film-maker Siddique.

Music - Gopi Sunder

Captain has its music department helmed by Gopi Sunder. The songs as well as the BGM are by the popular music director.

Other Departments

Young cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj, whose previous work was The Great Father, is the DOP of Captain. Bijithbala has handled the editing department of the movie. Cyril Kuruvila is the art director.