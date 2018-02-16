 »   »   » Captain Movie Review: Jayasurya Not Acts, But Lives As VP Sathyan In This Moving Biopic!

Jayasurya As VP Sathyan

Jayasurya appears as VP Sathyan and this one would rightly feature among the best performances of the actor. He once again amazes his ability to transform into a character while portraying the different phases of VP Sathyan's life to perfection.

He has successfully portrayed the emotional turmoils of VP Sathyan without going overboard, at any point. He has done his best to come up with a fine act in the football sequences as well.

Anu Sithara As Anitha

Captain has an earnest and career-best performance by Anu Sithara, who has played the role of Anitha, wife of VP Sathyan, his biggest pillar of strength. In fact, she has matched up to Jayasurya's performance in many sequences, especially in the second half. The young actress is definitely maturing as a talent to reckon with.

Siddique As Maithaanam

Siddique's role in the movie is limited but he makes his presence felt with the role of Maithaanam, a person who is an avid follower of the game. He sparkles with a fine performance, especially with the dialogue delivery in the local accent.

Renji Panicker As Jaffer

Renji Panicker plays an important role in the movie and appears as Jaffer, the coach of Kerala team. He comes up with an sincere performance in the film.

Rest Of The Cast

Captain has a huge star cast. Deepak Parambol shines in the role Sharaffali, the close friend and team-mate of VP Sathyan. Saiju Kurup is fine in the role of Guptha IPS. Nirmal Palazhi was wasted. Above all, Megastar Mammootty appears as himself in a cameo role and that scene is definitely one of the best in the movie.

Script & Direction - Prajesh Sen

Prajesh Sen has come up with a neat job with the scripting of the movie, which seemingly is a direct account of the incidents happened in VP Sathyan's life. The script has majorly focused on the emotional turmoils and the setbacks that the player faced in his life. There are no unwanted elements in the movie.

The film-maker in him has opted for a tricky approach in packaging the product and he never spoonfeeds the audiences. There are some genuine portions where the innovations of the director have worked out well. At the same time, he could have taken a bit more care in conceiving the football sequences of the movie, which aren't very convincing.

Music - Gopi Sunder

Captain has its music department helmed by Gopi Sunder. The songs of the film are good and suit the mood and the timeline of the movie. Gopi Sunder never disappoints with the BGM works and Captain is no exception.

Other Departments

Young cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj has handled the cinematography department of the movie and has done neat job. Bijithbala has done a fine job with the editing of the movie but more care could have been given for the first half of the movie. Special mention to the fine art works in the movie, which have helped to recreate the time period. VFX works were indeed disappointing.