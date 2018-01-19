 »   »   » Carbon Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil Is All Set To Begin 2018 In Style!

Carbon, directed by popular cinematographer turned film-maker Venu has hit the theatres today (January 19, 2017). Starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, the film is high on expectations and the poster and the trailer of the film promise a different experience for the audiences.
Plot
The story of Carbon revolves around a youngster named Siby, who is a representative of today's youth. Siby's big aim is to make money but his own plans and ideas for achieving it. At a juncture, he is assigned with a new job and a task, which acts as a turning point in his life.
Meet the cast & crew members of Carbon..
Fahadh Faasil As Siby
Fahadh Faasil essays the lead character of Siby in the movie. Carbon is the actor's first release of the actor in the year 2018. The actor, who is enjoying a dream run with back-to-back successes is expected to kick start the year 2018 in style with Carbon.
Mamtha Mohandas As Sameera
Mamtha Mohandas will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in Carbon. It is after a short gap that she is appearing in a full-length role in Malayalam. The actress plays the role of Sameera, who is an adventurous and bold girl.
Rest Of The Cast
Carbon has a huge star cast and features some of the prominent Malayalam actors in important roles. Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan, Soubin Shahir, Kochu Preman, Manikandan Achari, Spadikam George, Dileesh Pothen etc., are a part of the cast list.
Script & Direction - Venu
Carbon is the third directorial venture of Venu, after Daya and the 2014 movie Munnariyippu, which featured Mammootty in the lead role. Interestingly, Carbon also paves way for the debut of the cinematographer as a scriptwriter.
Cinematography - KU Mohanan
Popular cinematographer KU Mohanan who has worked in a good number of Bollywood movies has handled the cinematography department. It is after a brief break that the veteran is working in a Malayalam film.