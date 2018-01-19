 »   »   » Carbon Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil Is All Set To Begin 2018 In Style!

Carbon, directed by popular cinematographer turned film-maker Venu has hit the theatres today (January 19, 2017). Starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, the film is high on expectations and the poster and the trailer of the film promise a different experience for the audiences.

Plot



The story of Carbon revolves around a youngster named Siby, who is a representative of today's youth. Siby's big aim is to make money but his own plans and ideas for achieving it. At a juncture, he is assigned with a new job and a task, which acts as a turning point in his life.



Meet the cast & crew members of Carbon..

